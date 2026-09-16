US Navy Bans Barracks Air Conditioners As Summer Temperatures Soar
The most powerful El Niño ever on record is just ramping up, but 2026 can already lay claim to the hottest summer in U.S. history. That's not good news for some members of its military, however — especially those stationed in San Diego, California. That's because sailors living in one particular barracks building are no longer allowed to use air conditioning, per an official memo distributed to residents on August 31.
As reported by KPBS, San Diego's public broadcasting station, barracks Building 635 at Naval Base Point Loma has banned portable AC units. According to Brian O'Rourke, a Navy Region Southwest spokesperson, "Naval Base Point Loma leadership advised sailors and tenant commands on the base that personal portable AC units are prohibited." Sailors had one week to remove the cooling units, with inspections planned to ensure compliance.
The fact that the ban is starting at the tail end of summer will likely be of little consolation to the sailors, with temperatures in Southern California still creeping into the 90s. One sailor told KPBS that their room is uninhabitable during the day and is still too hot to sleep in at night, even with ceiling and stand-up fans. Even an AC unit the worst air conditioner brands would likely be welcome at this point.
It's less about security and more about infrastructure
This isn't the first time the U.S. military has banned personnel from using certain products. Generally speaking, however, these bans have been prompted by security risks. In 2018, for example, fitness apps were prohibited because soldiers overseas working out on bases were unwittingly giving away vital location data. Even ad trackers have had to be disabled for similar reasons — though that ban was likely better received.
Security concerns, however, aren't behind the AC ban at Naval Base Point Loma. Instead, it's because the barracks' Building 635 is old and its electrical grid can't handle the power consumption required by the appliances. As the Navy's Brian O'Rourke told KPBS, the air conditioners "frequently trip circuit breakers and create a safety hazard." In that case, even the most energy-efficient air conditioners may be too much for the building's grid.
However, O'Rourke adds that the building, which is designated Unaccompanied Housing, is set to be upgraded, which may or may not include its electrical wiring. In 2025, Congress passed $1 billion in funding for Unaccompanied Housing through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The Navy has already committed to upgrading the Point Loma Barracks and is set to begin construction at some unknown point in the future, though It's unclear how much Building 635 stands to benefit.