The most powerful El Niño ever on record is just ramping up, but 2026 can already lay claim to the hottest summer in U.S. history. That's not good news for some members of its military, however — especially those stationed in San Diego, California. That's because sailors living in one particular barracks building are no longer allowed to use air conditioning, per an official memo distributed to residents on August 31.

As reported by KPBS, San Diego's public broadcasting station, barracks Building 635 at Naval Base Point Loma has banned portable AC units. According to Brian O'Rourke, a Navy Region Southwest spokesperson, "Naval Base Point Loma leadership advised sailors and tenant commands on the base that personal portable AC units are prohibited." Sailors had one week to remove the cooling units, with inspections planned to ensure compliance.

The fact that the ban is starting at the tail end of summer will likely be of little consolation to the sailors, with temperatures in Southern California still creeping into the 90s. One sailor told KPBS that their room is uninhabitable during the day and is still too hot to sleep in at night, even with ceiling and stand-up fans. Even an AC unit the worst air conditioner brands would likely be welcome at this point.