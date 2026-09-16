Costco Restricts Motor Oil Buying As Kirkland Brand Hits Record High Prices

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One of the easiest ways to cut down on mechanic fees is to do basic car maintenance yourself, including changing the engine oil. Of course, to do so, you need fresh oil, which has historically been quite easy to get from stores, including Costco. Unfortunately, that's no longer the case. Not only has the retailer had to dramatically raise prices on its motor oil, specifically its Kirkland-branded products, but it has also limited how much customers can buy in one shopping transaction.

Prices of Costco's motor oil have jumped significantly in recent months. For instance, two 5-quart jugs of 5W-30 Kirkland full synthetic motor oil currently costs $57.99 on the Costco website, a big increase from the $30 to $35 range they used to sell for. The product page also now reads: "Limit of 1 Transaction Per Membership, with a Maximum of 2 units every 7 Days." Thus, if you need more oil than that, you'll have to turn to a different retailer, wait a week to stock up, or stop buying oil until Costco lifts its motor oil purchase restrictions — if ever.

If you've followed the news throughout 2026, this move by Costco isn't too surprising. The supply of crude oil-based products has faced major shake-ups this year due to seemingly unending supply chain disruptions and more.