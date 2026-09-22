6 Common Problems With The Mazda CX-30

For most people, the Mazda CX-30 is one of the best small SUVs that money can buy. The crossover SUV — more specifically the subcompact crossover SUV — drives with a fair bit more polish that you'd expect, is priced decently, and looks a cut above the rest of the class, in our opinion. The interior has garnered praise too, punching well above its weight in terms of layout, comfort, and standard features. Over the past few years, Mazda (which is actually pronounced Ma-Tsu-Da) has tried to project itself as the thinking person's alternative to the beige mainstream mall crawler — and the CX30 seems to fit the bill perfectly.

But all is not well in the garden of Eden, as the CX-30 does suffer from several slightly-less-than-serious issues that plague the vehicle. Some of these gremlins are just annoying, leaving you sulking while jabbing at a dead infotainment system in the driveway. Other problems are more of an issue, like the model's recurrent battery and electrical issues, gripes with the braking system, and airbag woes. Credit where due, Mazda has put out several service bulletins and issued multiple special service programs (SSPs) to remedy these hiccups, so the car is far from a lemon.

Overall though, the CX-30 doesn't get a clean bill of health — at least for certain model years — but can be a good buy if you know what to look out for. So, here are six common problems that this model faces.