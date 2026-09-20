How Much HP Does A 1979 Mustang Have & What's Its Quarter-Mile Time?

The 1979 Ford Mustang marked the introduction of the pony car's third generation, following the oft-criticized second generation whose performance is generally looked down on relative to other Mustangs. The Mustang II didn't initially offer a V8 variant; instead, it came with either a 2.8L V6 that boosted it to 105 hp or a 2.3L in-line four-cylinder engine that could output 88 hp. While a 302 V8 option did come in 1975 following the resolution of the 1973 oil shock, it only offered 133 hp. Given that figure is slightly under the average peak horsepower of 137 for 1975, per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the car wasn't a quarter mile contender by any means.

The Mustang II's performance issues prompted Ford to make some improvements in the 1979 model, which included a V8 variant right away. Out of all the 1979 model's offerings, the V8's 140 hp output was the greatest among them all. This model managed a quarter mile in 16.5 seconds; in its review of the 1979 Ford Mustang Turbo, Car and Driver corroborated this metric in its own testing, which put the V8 Mustang's quarter-mile run at 17 seconds at 84.8 mph.

The 1979 Mustang had a few other engine variants, starting with the standard 2.3L inline-four engine, which produced 88 horsepower and 118 lb-ft of torque. This version could hit a quarter mile in 18.9 seconds. Then there was the 2.8L Cologne V6, which produced 109 hp and 142 lb-ft of torque. These specs brought the vehicle's quarter-mile run down to 17.7 seconds before it was replaced mid-year with the 3.3L inline-six engine, which reduced horsepower to 85 hp but with 154 lb-ft of torque. However, it could only hit a quarter mile in 19.7 seconds. Conversely, the 5.0L Windsor V8 engine, one of the most reliable engines ever made, had 140 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque, as well as a 16.5-second quarter-mile run, the fastest among the 1979 Mustangs.