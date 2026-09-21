The Cheap Car Accessory That Can Stop Your Tires From Drying Out And Cracking
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For vehicle owners, the list of things you need to do to maintain your tires alone can feel endless. Rotating, checking alignment, maintaining good pressure — there are a lot of tasks that need to be done to make your car tires last longer. However, one way to do it on a budget is just keeping them out of the elements when they're parked for long periods. Ideally, this means choosing a parking location with stable temperatures and shade, like a garage. But if you don't have space and need to park outdoors, your next possible option is a tire cover.
Tire covers form a physical barrier between your tires and things like the sun, moisture, debris, or snow. In the summer, they can prevent dry rot, which can happen when tires are continuously exposed to direct sunlight. And in RVs that are stationary for months, they can reduce ultraviolet-related aging.
The good news is that they tend to be quite affordable — or at least cheaper than a new set of tires. Tire covers can also be a good investment for business owners with who want to use them for branding or for aesthetic reasons during temporary pop-ups, although it may be a hassle to keep putting them on and removing them.
Tips for choosing tire covers
When choosing the right tire cover for your vehicle, there are three main things to consider: fit, material, and weather protection. To make fit easy, you can find the tire size with the numbers on your tire and reference it against the brand's sizing chart. Alternatively, you can measure your tires' diameter and width, which you can also match to the tire chart. While it can be a hassle, measuring manually can be better if you suspect that your tires have any deformity due to normal wear or being parked for a long time. If you're not sure, some manufacturers have support hotlines where they can guide you on the measuring process.
Tire covers are made of softer fabrics like polyester, canvas, or vinyl. The higher-end models are weather-resistant for the sun, rain, or snow, so depending on where you live, you'll want to prioritize the kind of weather you think your tires will be exposed to. For example, drivers from tropical regions that don't experience snow will want covers meant for strong winds and storms that use features like double stitching or buckles that help make them resist tearing. You can also look for storage bags, visual aesthetics, and discounts for sets. Lastly, some manufacturers offer five-year warranties, so you have some added peace of mind for replacements. But if you're wondering what's out there, here's what to expect from popular brands.
Top-rated tire covers for all seasons
On Amazon, over 22,500 people gave the Explore Land Tire Covers a rating of 4.7 stars out of 5 on average. Available in seven sizes (XS to XXXL), the prices vary slightly depending on the pack size and color. For example, a pair of black tire covers are listed with sizes between S ($24.99, which works out to $12.50 each) and XL ($32.99, or $16.50 each), but a four-pack of small covers for the same sizes in silver starts at $28.99 ($7.25 each) and goes to $42.99 ($10.75 each). Designed for all seasons, Explore Land says its tire covers are windproof, sunproof, rainproof, snowproof, and scratch-resistant.
On the other hand, Amazon's #1 Best Seller in the "RV & Trailer Wheel & Tire Covers" category is the ToolTroopers TireShield Pro. Collectively, 900-plus reviewers have rated these tire covers 4.8 stars on average. Sold in either a pack of two or four, they come in sizes from S to XXXL. For the smallest pair, prices start at $39.99 ($20 each), while a set of four starts at just under $48 ($12 each). Their StormLock system uses a buckle, an elastic hem, and waterproof fabric, and ToolTroopers says it will withstand up to 60 mph winds.
But if you're looking for an even cheaper way to take care of your tires, it's free to practice good driving habits. Avoid terrible practices that kill your tires, including hitting the curb or using tires that aren't made for the season.