The Cheap Car Accessory That Can Stop Your Tires From Drying Out And Cracking

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For vehicle owners, the list of things you need to do to maintain your tires alone can feel endless. Rotating, checking alignment, maintaining good pressure — there are a lot of tasks that need to be done to make your car tires last longer. However, one way to do it on a budget is just keeping them out of the elements when they're parked for long periods. Ideally, this means choosing a parking location with stable temperatures and shade, like a garage. But if you don't have space and need to park outdoors, your next possible option is a tire cover.

Tire covers form a physical barrier between your tires and things like the sun, moisture, debris, or snow. In the summer, they can prevent dry rot, which can happen when tires are continuously exposed to direct sunlight. And in RVs that are stationary for months, they can reduce ultraviolet-related aging.

The good news is that they tend to be quite affordable — or at least cheaper than a new set of tires. Tire covers can also be a good investment for business owners with who want to use them for branding or for aesthetic reasons during temporary pop-ups, although it may be a hassle to keep putting them on and removing them.