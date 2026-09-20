When it comes to software services, there is often a healthy variety no matter which platform you use. Certain products, however, enjoy a monopoly of sorts and become the default option for many. Google Maps is a good example of a service that has become synonymous with navigation, despite the presence of worthy alternatives like Apple Maps and Waze. One possibly underappreciated navigation service is MapQuest, which has a long history and predates Google Maps by over a decade.

MapQuest launched in 1996 and was the first commercially available web mapping service. Its September 2026 decision to retain Lake Ontario's name put it back in the spotlight, with a surge of popularity pushing it to number one on the App Store. The app is also available on Android, but it's only started supporting Android Auto in the wake of its viral popularity. If the lack of Android Auto support has kept you from using it for navigation, this might be just what you've been waiting for.

The Android Auto build is still in beta, so expect some bugs and visual glitches. Incident reporting is also present, and the feature lets you report and view alerts for road closures, crashes, and other incidents. All you really need to do is download MapQuest from the Google Play Store. If you already have it installed, make sure you're on the latest version, and you should be good to go.