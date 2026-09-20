Yes, Porsche Makes 4-Door Sedan Models - Here's How Much They Cost In 2026

If you're on the market for a four-door sedan, Porsche isn't necessarily the first automaker that comes to mind. Despite that, the German automaker does have a couple of models that fit the bill: the Panamera and the all-electric Taycan.

The Panamera starts at $113,000, while the slightly cheaper Taycan has a base MSRP of $111,900 (both prices plus $2,350 destination). If you opt for a secondhand model, you should be able to find used examples starting at $50,000, with prices varying depending on mileage and year. But be careful – Porsche cars tend to be expensive to maintain, so you might end up dropping a lot of extra cash if you buy a lemon.

Both the Panamera and the Taycan are available in several variants beyond the base models. For example, there's the Taycan 4, 4S, GTS, and several Turbo variants, with starting prices ranging from $116,000 to $243,700. The Panamera is similar, but also offers a handful of gas-and-electric-hybrid models, like the 4S E-Hybrid and the Turbo E-Hybrid. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, the most expensive model in the range, will set you back $245,200 (all prices including $2,350 destination).