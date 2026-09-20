Yes, Porsche Makes 4-Door Sedan Models - Here's How Much They Cost In 2026
If you're on the market for a four-door sedan, Porsche isn't necessarily the first automaker that comes to mind. Despite that, the German automaker does have a couple of models that fit the bill: the Panamera and the all-electric Taycan.
The Panamera starts at $113,000, while the slightly cheaper Taycan has a base MSRP of $111,900 (both prices plus $2,350 destination). If you opt for a secondhand model, you should be able to find used examples starting at $50,000, with prices varying depending on mileage and year. But be careful – Porsche cars tend to be expensive to maintain, so you might end up dropping a lot of extra cash if you buy a lemon.
Both the Panamera and the Taycan are available in several variants beyond the base models. For example, there's the Taycan 4, 4S, GTS, and several Turbo variants, with starting prices ranging from $116,000 to $243,700. The Panamera is similar, but also offers a handful of gas-and-electric-hybrid models, like the 4S E-Hybrid and the Turbo E-Hybrid. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, the most expensive model in the range, will set you back $245,200 (all prices including $2,350 destination).
What does the Porsche Panamera have to offer?
The standard 2027 Porsche Panamera offers a 2.9-liter twin-turbo engine, 8-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), and adaptive air suspension using Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM). The 348-hp, 368 lb-ft V6 engine allows it to hit 60 mph in about five seconds and reach a top speed of 169 mph. Higher-end models like the Panamera GTS and E-Hybrid will do better, of course, with the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid topping the charts with a 202-mph top speed. The Panamera is rear-wheel or all-wheel drive, depending on which model you choose.
Something that sets the Panamera apart from some other automakers' sedans is its eight-speed, dual-clutch transmission — also known as the PDK. The PDK is Porsche's way of straddling the line between manual and automatic transmission. It's designed to allow quick, efficient gear changes and fast acceleration without compromising on fuel efficiency or emissions. According to Porsche, the PDK can change gears in under a second.
Porsche also offers buyers a selection of interior customization options. These include illuminated, matte carbon fiber door sill guards with customizable text and matching trunk and floor mats. These are fun touches, although they are fairly minor overall.
What to expect from the Porsche Taycan
Porsche's 2027 Taycan is an automatic, electric sports car with adaptive air suspension. The standard model can hit 60 mph in under five seconds and reach a top speed of 143 mph. Its E-Performance Powertrain electric motor makes a maximum of 429 hp and 302 lb-ft of torque with the most capable battery and Launch Control engaged.
The Taycan used to offer two battery choices: the regular Performance Battery with 89 kilowatt-hours of capacity, and the Performance Plus battery with 105 kilowatt-hours. The two had different charge times and overall maximum power, with the Plus being more capable in both regards. For the 2027 model year, Porsche has dropped the standard battery, with all Taycans coming with the 105 kWh unit.
While there are several cheaper alternatives to the Taycan out there, the Taycan has an ace up its sleeve in the form of E-Shift. It uses virtual gear changes that emulate the experience of Porsche's PDK gearbox, with simulated engine sound piped through the car's internal and external speakers and a virtual redline. It's an optional feature, of course, so those who prefer a more typical EV experience can have one too.