When (And Why) Did Automakers Switch To CAN Bus Systems For Vehicle Electronics?

Contemporary cars are filled with electronic control units (ECUs) that control everything from the engine to braking systems, tire pressure gauges, and windscreen wipers. Cars can have more than 70 ECUs, and the CAN bus (Controller Area Network) lets them communicate without a central hub. If the ECUs are the car's organs, the CAN bus is its nervous system.

Bosch engineers developed the CAN bus in the mid-1980s primarily to add new features to cars, with the added benefit of eliminating additional wiring (which added complexity and weight). The system would also allow components to talk to one another and prioritize messages. This would, for example, ensure that a message from the braking ECU would take precedence over one from the heating system.

The CAN bus was introduced to the public at the SAE Congress in Detroit in 1986, and shortly thereafter, Intel and Philips released controller chips for the standard. The first consumer vehicle to use the system was the classic Mercedes-Benz W140 S-Class from 1991. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) approved it (ISO 11898) in 1993, after which the CAN bus gradually became commonplace.