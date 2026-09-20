Can You Use An Electric Screwdriver As A Drill?

An electric screwdriver very closely resembles a drill, albeit shrunken down. You might assume that these tools can be used interchangeably. That's not necessarily the case. Although there are circumstances when you could choose either an electric screwdriver or a drill and achieve basically the same results, ultimately, these tools have different uses. In other words, some electric screwdrivers can handle limited drilling jobs, but a drill is designed for tasks an electric screwdriver isn't suited for.

An electric screwdriver is typically smaller than a drill. A drill tends to be bulkier and more powerful, with a grip designed to accommodate the substantial torque it can generate. In addition, as you likely guessed, an electric screwdriver fits typical screws and serves the same basic purpose as a manual screwdriver. A drill is more versatile, with a chuck that can fit a large variety of drill and driver bits. In that respect, you can often use a drill as an electric screwdriver. Whether you can use an electric screwdriver as a drill depends on several factors.