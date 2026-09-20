This Ram Vehicle Just Became America's Most Affordable Mid-Size Van

Budget-friendly camper vans can be very appealing to some buyers, as the low cost makes them perfect for weekend getaways. But as car prices keep climbing, some drivers are also looking for reasonably priced mid-size work vans, and the 2027 Ram ProMaster City fits that category. The ProMaster City starts at $39,995, while the SLT Cargo model costs $41,495, making it America's most affordable mid-size van.

The Ram ProMaster City has four different versions, with the Tradesman Cargo being the cheapest overall. The SLT Cargo is the next step up, and the two Passenger Wagon versions start at $42,695 and $44,195, respectively (all prices include $2,595 destination). All versions use the same turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine with 166 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque. Buyers get 167 cubic feet of cargo room and 2,000 pounds of payload and towing capacity each. The ProMaster City measures 210 inches long, 76.7 inches tall, and 75.7 inches wide.

Every version of the van has a 5-inch digital rearview mirror, 10-inch digital instrument display, and a 10-inch infotainment screen complete with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. The ProMaster City also has heated front seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, and automatic windows. The SLT has additional features, while the Passenger Wagons can be specced with different seating configurations. Production of the ProMaster City is expected to begin in Turkey in 2026, with U.S. deliveries coming in the first quarter of 2027.