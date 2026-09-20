This Ram Vehicle Just Became America's Most Affordable Mid-Size Van
Budget-friendly camper vans can be very appealing to some buyers, as the low cost makes them perfect for weekend getaways. But as car prices keep climbing, some drivers are also looking for reasonably priced mid-size work vans, and the 2027 Ram ProMaster City fits that category. The ProMaster City starts at $39,995, while the SLT Cargo model costs $41,495, making it America's most affordable mid-size van.
The Ram ProMaster City has four different versions, with the Tradesman Cargo being the cheapest overall. The SLT Cargo is the next step up, and the two Passenger Wagon versions start at $42,695 and $44,195, respectively (all prices include $2,595 destination). All versions use the same turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine with 166 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque. Buyers get 167 cubic feet of cargo room and 2,000 pounds of payload and towing capacity each. The ProMaster City measures 210 inches long, 76.7 inches tall, and 75.7 inches wide.
Every version of the van has a 5-inch digital rearview mirror, 10-inch digital instrument display, and a 10-inch infotainment screen complete with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. The ProMaster City also has heated front seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, and automatic windows. The SLT has additional features, while the Passenger Wagons can be specced with different seating configurations. Production of the ProMaster City is expected to begin in Turkey in 2026, with U.S. deliveries coming in the first quarter of 2027.
What you should know about the ProMaster City
The Cargo and Passenger versions of the 2027 Ram ProMaster City have different use cases. The Cargo van is ideal for hauling, with five different configurations based on the amount of side-window glass and the choice between rear doors and a liftgate. In contrast, the Passenger Wagon is a bit more flexible, with seating for five to eight people and removable second and third row seats. Taking these seats out allows the Passenger Wagon to be used for hauling cargo when needed.
The new ProMaster City is significantly different from the old ProMaster City that was discontinued after the 2022 model year. The original ProMaster City was a rebadged Fiat Ducato, which was a commercial van; this new one is a rebadged Citroen Jumpy and is a mid-size van. The previous version also had a different engine under the hood. But the 2027 model does have more standard technology and safety equipment, including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and driver attention monitoring.
The decision to bring the ProMaster City back has to do in part with meeting a need that businesses may have for a new mid-size van. Rival automakers like Ford and GM have mostly abandoned the market, giving Ram the chance to deliver an affordable vehicle that can fill the gap. In fact, Ram has specifically emphasized keeping the cost low for commercial customers, regardless of the size of their business.