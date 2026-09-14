Harbor Freight Dollar Days: 4 Deals Under $5 Worth Grabbing This Week
Many Americans remember when a candy bar cost fifty cents, and some of us even recall a time when a gallon of gas cost less than $1. We know we're showing our age here, but when the base price at Dollar Tree is $1.25, it can feel impossible to find a real bargain.
Groceries, energy, housing costs — we're all feeling the pinch, and often looking for the best deal. While you're clipping coupons and seeking better interest rates, you can still find good deals for $5 or less. Five Below is a great option for novelty items or a small toy for your kiddos, but not always the best choice for functional, everyday items. For a great deal on more practical, utilitarian options, you may want to stop by your local Harbor Freight. Known for budget alternatives and everyday low prices, Harbor Freight has more than 1,600 stores across the U.S. If you don't have one nearby or you simply don't want to burn that pricey gas, the store also offers many products online. Check out these four Dollar Day coupon deals under $5 that may make life just a little bit easier.
Pegboard hooks
This deal is for a pack of four straight pegboard hooks for only $1, a savings of almost 50%. The hooks are available both in-store and online. They fit both ⅛-inch and ¼-inch pegboards and are made of anti-corrosive zinc-plated steel.
Pegboard is a budget-friendly way to organize garage tools, but it has many other uses as well. You can set one up in the kitchen to keep cooking utensils within easy reach or for pots and pans. They're also a great choice for scissors and other tools in a craft room, and you can hang them in a home office for charging cables and other supplies. Additionally, pegboards offer a fun way to display or store art and art supplies in a playroom or kid's bedroom.
Buyers should note that this deal is only for the pegboard hooks and does not include a pegboard, which you will need to buy separately.
Magnetic parts holder
It's a common scenario that's happened to almost all of us — we're on a ladder or at work on a meticulous repair, and we drop a screw or a nail. It disappears, never to be seen again. Depending on the job, this frustrating slip may require a trip to the hardware store for a replacement piece. This entire scenario can be easily avoided with this inexpensive magnetic dish from Harbor Freight. Currently available for $4, this holder is usually priced at $5.99.
Harbor Freight offers a variety of magnetic gadgets, but this tray is one of the most versatile. It has a magnet that will hold up to ten pounds of nails, screws, and other metal items. Made from heavy-duty stainless steel, it has a rubber base that won't leave marks on painted surfaces. It's available in basic chrome and a variety of fun colors, including green, blue, and red, and is sold online and in stores. Reviewers praise the strong magnet and variety of uses, from sewing to automotive repair.
Leather work gloves
Currently 33% off and available for $4, these HARDY pigskin leather work gloves may be just what you need to guard against blisters as you rake up all those leaves this fall. According to Harbor Freight, these gloves are intended for medium-duty jobs. They are durable and puncture-resistant and won't stiffen up on cold or wet days.
The work gloves have an elastic wrist to hold them securely and also keep out dirt. They're appropriate for gardening and yard work, small construction jobs, automotive repair, and more. They are currently available in sizes Medium, Large, and Extra Large. Reviewers praise these gloves for their quality, construction, and comfort. Harbor Freight carries a wide assortment of work gloves, but pigskin is a solid choice if you want a breathable, flexible glove. They tend to soften with use, allowing better dexterity than other materials. They are naturally water-resistant; however, buyers should note that they are not as water-resistant as cowhide gloves.
Small water-resistant storage container
Most of us have a junk drawer overflowing with random odds and ends, from paper clips to loose screws and nails. Instead of tossing those tiny bits into a drawer or the trash, you may want to invest in this small storage container, especially if larger solutions like this 30-drawer organizer don't fit your space.
This container, on sale for $3, is water-resistant, measures 9 inches by 4 3⁄4 inches, and is less than two inches high. It features 3 to 18 adjustable compartments and is made of transparent plastic, so you can see the contents without opening it. It also has three easy-open latches that will help keep your items secure, even if you drop it. It stores easily in a drawer, toolbox, cabinet, or even your car. Harbor Freight recommends this storage container for not only small hardware but also fishing tackle and craft supplies. It would also work for small office supplies, electrical connectors, and other small parts.