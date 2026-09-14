Harbor Freight Dollar Days: 4 Deals Under $5 Worth Grabbing This Week

Many Americans remember when a candy bar cost fifty cents, and some of us even recall a time when a gallon of gas cost less than $1. We know we're showing our age here, but when the base price at Dollar Tree is $1.25, it can feel impossible to find a real bargain.

Groceries, energy, housing costs — we're all feeling the pinch, and often looking for the best deal. While you're clipping coupons and seeking better interest rates, you can still find good deals for $5 or less. Five Below is a great option for novelty items or a small toy for your kiddos, but not always the best choice for functional, everyday items. For a great deal on more practical, utilitarian options, you may want to stop by your local Harbor Freight. Known for budget alternatives and everyday low prices, Harbor Freight has more than 1,600 stores across the U.S. If you don't have one nearby or you simply don't want to burn that pricey gas, the store also offers many products online. Check out these four Dollar Day coupon deals under $5 that may make life just a little bit easier.