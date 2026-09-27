Here's One Thing You Should Always Double-Check When Buying From Home Depot

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On the Home Depot website, every product has a dedicated section listing its specifications. While it's accurate for the most part, it'd actually be smarter to check the manufacturer's own page for the same product before checking out. The thing is, the specification tables on these listings don't really originate with Home Depot. Instead, they come from brands that feed catalog data directly, and unfortunately, the process sometimes results in garbled-up numbers.

Garbled data can be especially problematic when it involves amperage — you go for the wrong rating, and you get a mismatched circuit as a result. The same goes for voltage and plug type. As an example, the LG DLE6100W electric dryer currently listed on the platform is rated 15 amps. However, LG's own paperwork calls for a 30-amp circuit. Go check LG's page yourself, and you'll find a third number, since the spec tab lists the electrical requirement as 240V, 26 amps. The 15-amp rating belongs to a different machine entirely — it's the gas model's figure. A gas dryer and its electric sibling are nearly the same appliance, separated by how each draws power, since a gas dryer runs on an ordinary wall outlet while an electric one needs a heavy 240-volt hookup. Manufacturers put both on one shared spec sheet where only a handful of rows differ, and it's easy to copy the wrong line.