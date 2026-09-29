DeWalt Circular Saws Are Not 'Left-Handed' - Here's How & When Blade Position Matters

For many pros and DIYers, DeWalt power tools are wishlist-worthy and perfect for big and small projects alike. But when it comes to the manufacturer's circular saw, some customers have likely wondered why it appears to be "left-handed," as the blade sits on the left side of the motor. DeWalt says this is intentional, because the placement of the blade and rear handle give the user a clear view of the cut.

The DeWalt FlexVolt 60V 7-1/4-inch Worm Drive Saw has this design, which is there to make it easier for the user to follow the blade as it goes through the material. The left-blade setup is actually pretty common among worm-drive circular saws, while traditional sidewinder saws typically feature the blade on the right side. So, when working with a left-hand blade, a right-handed user can use their left hand to steady the material instead. This setup also places more of the saw's weight over the stationary part of the material, keeping it steadier during the cutting process.

However, there is a trade-off with the blade-left design that could become a problem for some users. That problem occurs when trying to use the circular saw with two hands, as placing the left hand on the second handle can block the user's view of the blade as it cuts through. It can also put the user's left arm and wrist across the blade, which is one reason why the setup can feel different, depending on how you're using the saw.