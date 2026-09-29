DeWalt Circular Saws Are Not 'Left-Handed' - Here's How & When Blade Position Matters
For many pros and DIYers, DeWalt power tools are wishlist-worthy and perfect for big and small projects alike. But when it comes to the manufacturer's circular saw, some customers have likely wondered why it appears to be "left-handed," as the blade sits on the left side of the motor. DeWalt says this is intentional, because the placement of the blade and rear handle give the user a clear view of the cut.
The DeWalt FlexVolt 60V 7-1/4-inch Worm Drive Saw has this design, which is there to make it easier for the user to follow the blade as it goes through the material. The left-blade setup is actually pretty common among worm-drive circular saws, while traditional sidewinder saws typically feature the blade on the right side. So, when working with a left-hand blade, a right-handed user can use their left hand to steady the material instead. This setup also places more of the saw's weight over the stationary part of the material, keeping it steadier during the cutting process.
However, there is a trade-off with the blade-left design that could become a problem for some users. That problem occurs when trying to use the circular saw with two hands, as placing the left hand on the second handle can block the user's view of the blade as it cuts through. It can also put the user's left arm and wrist across the blade, which is one reason why the setup can feel different, depending on how you're using the saw.
Left blade vs. right-blade circular saws
A circular saw's shoe, or flat metal base plate, has notches and other markings to help you line the blade up with the cut mark on the material. That said, you'll still need to see the blade as it's cutting, so depending on how you're using the tool and where you stand, that process can feel unfamiliar. There is, however, another option.
The easiest way to tell whether a circular saw is considered left- or right-handed is to look at where the blade is in relation to the motor. If the blade is on the left, it's a blade-left saw. But for the DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless Cordless 7-1/4-inch circular saw, the blade is on the right, meaning this tool is, indeed, a blade-right saw. This is why the terms "left-handed" and "right-handed" refer to the blade orientation, and not the user's hands.
When it comes to which kind of circular saw is better, there isn't a clear winner. That's because the best choice can change based on a few different factors, including the cut, the position of the material, and how the saw actually needs to be held. This means that a configuration that works well in one situation may not work so well in another, depending on the job. So, the best move is to choose a circular saw brand with a blade setup that feels the most natural and gives you the control you need.