What's The Difference Between 12V And 18V Power Tools, And Which Do You Need?

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If mobility is a key consideration for performing tasks requiring power tools, there's no question that cordless power tools are better than corded versions. However, the decision to jump aboard the cordless power tool train exposes another decision; the choice between 12 volt and 18 volt systems. You can include 20V power tool batteries with 18V varieties since they deliver the same power.

One primary difference between the two distinct power tool voltages is the power they deliver. Power tools designed for use with 18V batteries are inherently more powerful than those with 12V batteries. Most 18V power tools deliver more torque and can support heavier workloads for longer periods before their onboard battery management systems (BMS) shut them down to protect the battery.

However, that extra power comes at a cost, and not just higher prices. Heavy-duty 18V tools and the large, high-capacity batteries that drive them to their full potential are heavier than their more modest 12V versions. For example, Milwaukee's M18 compact impact driver with 2.0 amp-hour 18V battery weighs in at 2.69 pounds. Compare that to the 12V Milwaukee M12 Fuel impact driver with its 1.5Ah battery at 1.98 pounds, a difference of just over 11 ounces.