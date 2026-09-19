Want To Keep Your Concrete Garage Floor From Sweating? This Might Be A Solution

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For many of us, our garages tend to hold everything from old documents and electronics to power tools and even food. Unfortunately, many of these items can be quite sensitive when it comes to humidity, which often manifests in things like concrete sweating.

In reality, your garage floor could be sweating for several reasons. In the past, we've mentioned that you can use aluminum foil to find where the moisture is coming from. If you don't have any aluminum foil lying around, you can also simply use a heavy plastic sheeting instead. Either way, all you have to do is cut a small square, tape it to your garage floor to seal the sides, and wait about 24 hours. Afterward, you can remove the square and observe where it is wet. This method helps isolate whether the moisture is coming from the floor itself, the air inside your garage, or both. Depending on your findings, you can choose the best approach to getting rid of the sweat for good.

If the moisture is coming from the floor side, you may need professional help to repair issues with the moisture barrier. To prevent this, you may need to use penetrating concrete sealers, like the Ghostshield Siloxa-Tek 8510. However, if you find out that the issue is the amount of water in the air, you'll need to tackle it from multiple angles, such as reducing humidity, improving air circulation, and adding more insulation to your garage.