Want To Keep Your Concrete Garage Floor From Sweating? This Might Be A Solution
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For many of us, our garages tend to hold everything from old documents and electronics to power tools and even food. Unfortunately, many of these items can be quite sensitive when it comes to humidity, which often manifests in things like concrete sweating.
In reality, your garage floor could be sweating for several reasons. In the past, we've mentioned that you can use aluminum foil to find where the moisture is coming from. If you don't have any aluminum foil lying around, you can also simply use a heavy plastic sheeting instead. Either way, all you have to do is cut a small square, tape it to your garage floor to seal the sides, and wait about 24 hours. Afterward, you can remove the square and observe where it is wet. This method helps isolate whether the moisture is coming from the floor itself, the air inside your garage, or both. Depending on your findings, you can choose the best approach to getting rid of the sweat for good.
If the moisture is coming from the floor side, you may need professional help to repair issues with the moisture barrier. To prevent this, you may need to use penetrating concrete sealers, like the Ghostshield Siloxa-Tek 8510. However, if you find out that the issue is the amount of water in the air, you'll need to tackle it from multiple angles, such as reducing humidity, improving air circulation, and adding more insulation to your garage.
Reduce humidity and improve air circulation in your garage
If your garage floor is sweating because of the open air, a dehumidifier can make a difference. When choosing a dehumidifier for your garage, the first thing you need to do is check the capacity. Instead of the floor square footage, you'll want to take into consideration not just the floor area but also the ceiling height. Dehumidifier listings will have something called "pints," or how much water it can draw from the air within 24 hours. Typically, the larger the garage, the higher the pint capacity the dehumidifier needs to have. If your garage isn't well-insulated, its temperature rating also matters because dips during colder months may affect the dehumidifier's performance. Other nice-to-have features include auto-defrost and different drainage options.
On Amazon, one popular dehumidifier brand made with garages in mind is Waykar, which has four models: 34 pints ($175.99) for 2,000 sq.ft., 80 pints ($269.99) for 5,000 sq.ft., 120 pints ($309.99) for 6,000 sq.ft., and 150 pints ($380.60) for 7,000 sq.ft. Collectively, they have been rated 4.3 stars by over 22,400 reviewers. However, if you're low on budget and don't want to use outlets, there are moisture absorbers like the $28.76 DampRid Hi-Capacity Fragrance Free Absorber Bucket. On the other hand, to improve the air quality and ventilation in your garage, you can install fans or get ones you can move around.
Adding insulation to your garage
Another way to control moisture in your garage is by insulating the garage door and windows. Start by replacing damaged or broken weatherstripping and seals. You can use something like the Alien Draft Insulation Tape, which comes in three lengths: 16ft ($19.99), 49ft ($22.99), and 64ft ($24.25). As of September 2026, more than 9,200 people have rated it 4.5 stars on average. Beyond your garage, you can use this to eliminate drafts in other parts of your house.
Next, you can attach insulation panels and use foam insulation spray for any cracks. If you want an idiot-proof kit that has everything you need, there's the NASA Tech White Reflective Foam Core 2 Car Garage Door Insulation Kit. Priced at $119.87, it's an Amazon's Choice product with an average rating of 4.3 stars from 3,900 people. And if you want to cover all your bases, you'll want to seal the bottom of your garage doors. For $42.99, you can get the Jin&Bao Universal Garage Door Threshold Seal, which is the #1 best seller for Amazon's Weatherproofing Garage Door Seals and has an average rating of 4.3 stars from 3,700 Amazon reviewers.
Beyond moisture control, improving your garage insulation offers other benefits, such as keeping tools from rusting, reducing noise complaints from neighbors, and saving on heating and cooling costs.