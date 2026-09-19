Ford Maverick Vs Ranger: What Are The Biggest Differences Between Them?

Ford has probably become the brand you think of for pickup trucks thanks to the immense success of its F-Series trucks. These regularly top the sales chart as the best-selling vehicles in the United States, and that's remained true of 2026 so far. However, the F-Series isn't the only truck offering from Ford. For those interested in something a bit smaller than a full-size pickup, you also can get yourself a Maverick or a Ranger.

Both may be less expensive and smaller pickup alternatives and have older nameplates that were reintroduced to the Ford lineup within the last decade, but there's not nearly as much crossover between the two trucks as you may expect. As well as the expected towing and payload capacities, they are each part of different truck classes. The Ford Maverick is a compact truck — even the top-of-the-line Lobo AWD, still only measures just under 201 inches in length. The next step up is the Ranger, which is a mid-size truck. Every trim for this measures out to be somewhere between 210 and 211 inches long. For comparison, a full-size Ford F-150 can get as long as 228.1 inches, and that's just for the regular cab models.

These smaller sizes also mean lower prices. A new 2026 Maverick has a starting price of $29,685 incl. destination and acquistion. Meanwhile, a 2026 Ranger starts at $35,640, with the included fees. The price difference is even more stark with their top-tier trims, with the Maverick Tremor starting at $43,185 and the Ranger Raptor at $59,860.