What Does FL Mean On A Portable Air Conditioner?
This past July, the United States recorded its hottest month ever, at least since record keeping began in 1895. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, every state was at least one Fahrenheit degree warmer than the average during the 20th century. In short, it was hot, and if you didn't have central air, you were probably suffering.
Window units can help take the edge off, but they can be difficult to install and may require modifications that aren't allowed if you rent. A portable air conditioner is a great solution because it doesn't require complicated installation, can be easily moved from room to room, and works in spaces where even a window unit will not fit. Like any appliance, however, portable air conditioners do have a few downsides that can also be frustrating.
Home appliances and electronics often display an error code when something goes wrong. If you don't speak the machine's language, you may be left tearing out your hair to figure out how to fix it, especially if you're already thrown away the user manual. Most portable air conditioners have a control panel that allows the user to set a desired temperature, but the panel may also display an error code when something goes wrong. One common code is "FL," and if you ignore it, your A/C may simply stop working. FL stands for "Full Level" and typically indicates that the water tank is full. Here's how to fix the issue and learn what other error codes you may see on your portable A/C unit.
Common error codes
Whether you have a central air conditioning system, window units, or portable A/C, all systems pull moisture from the air during the cooling process. Different systems handle that moisture in different ways, but portable units typically have a drip tray or tank that is used when the evaporation feature can't keep up. You may notice the tank filling more quickly on humid days. If you forget to drain the tray or tank, your A/C may not cool as well or it may shut off completely. The "FL" code indicates it's time to drain the water. Your unit may also use the code "P1" for this error. Check your manual or the manufacturer's website if you're unsure how to drain your appliance's try or tank.
Error codes sometimes depend on the brand, but there are a few other common codes that you may see on your portable machine. "TP" stands for Tank Position and indicates that the tank is not positioned properly, likely because your A/C is not sitting level. "E1" may indicate a malfunctioning room temperature sensor, while "E4" or "F4" often tells you that the evaporator coil is either frozen or overheating. An "HP" code may indicate a blocked air filter or air duct, resulting in pressure build-up.
Your portable A/C unit may malfunction in another way and display various other codes. The best thing you can do is keep your manual handy for easy troubleshooting. If your unit displays an error code, don't ignore it. Call in an expert if simple fixes like draining, cleaning filters, or repositioning the unit don't help.