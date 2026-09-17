Stellantis Doesn't Build Hellcat Jeep Gladiators, But This Company Does

If you're shopping for a new Jeep Gladiator, you might notice it offers only one engine option: a 3.6-liter V6. Still a capable powerplant that helps this off-roader remain a strong choice for the backcountry. Although this Jeep's engine outputs 285 horsepower and 260-pound-feet of torque, not everyone is satisfied. In our 2025 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon review, we still rated the vehicle highly, but we dinged it for its lack of powertrain options. And if you're specifically dreaming of a supercharged Hellcat Gladiator, Stellantis doesn't build one from the factory — but America's Most Wanted 4x4 (AMW4x4) does.

Perhaps already aware that some customers want more power, the automaker said an additional engine option is coming. Bob Broderdorf, Jeep CEO, stated in a 2025 briefing, "We will extend the availability of the 392 on Wrangler, and in fact, we will tap the power and performance of the Hemi across Jeep products. So Wrangler and Gladiator fans and Hemi fans in general, don't worry," per Kelly Blue Book. That means factory V8 power is on the horizon, but a Hellcat-powered Gladiator remains an aftermarket proposition.

This may be good news for Jeep enthusiasts looking for more power under the hood. But it's not your only off-road-capable option, thanks to several cheaper alternatives to the Jeep Gladiator. As far as the AMW4x4, it gets there by installing a supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat Hemi in the Gladiator, with conversions producing 707 or 717 horsepower. Both versions make 650 pound-feet of torque, putting it in a completely different performance class from the standard 3.6-liter V6. That's an additional 400+ horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque over the current Stellantis factory model.