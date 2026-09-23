How To Fix A Leaky Gas Tank Yourself (And When To Leave It To The Experts)

If you notice that your car smells like gas or that your fuel efficiency has dropped, your gas tank might be leaking. Wet puddles under your car's rear are a dead giveaway. That said, this is one of those car problems you absolutely shouldn't ignore. Gasoline produces highly flammable vapors, and things can go very wrong, very fast. The good news is that a leaking gas tank doesn't necessarily mean a costly trip to the repair shop. Knowing how to do it yourself can save you a good chunk of money, up to four digits.

Naturally, if the gas tank is badly damaged, cracked, corroded, or similar, you're better off leaving the fix to the professionals. Otherwise, if you're confident in your skills, you can try a DIY approach for smaller repairs. For starters, as a precaution, make sure that your engine is turned off and the battery is disconnected. Then, remove the fuel tank. This can be tricky because it's not always in the same place on every vehicle, but it's usually in rear of the car in the undercarriage. If you can't find it, there are ways to tell which side your gas tank is on. To safely remove it, you should disconnect the fuel lines and electrical wiring for the fuel pump first.

After that, it's time to clean up the dirt and grime from the gas tank to avoid any dirt falling into it and to more easily see where the leak is. Do this by using a vacuum and a soft wire brush. When you locate the leak, provided it's a small one, use epoxy sealant by following the manual and applying it to seal the leak. Wait until the sealant dries and sets before you reassemble the fuel tank and check it for leaks again.