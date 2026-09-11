Daikin Just Recalled Thousands Of These Air Conditioners Over A Serious Fire Risk

Scientists have declared August 2026 the hottest month in Earth's history. Depending on where you live, you may be experiencing an unexpected heat wave that has you hiding inside and relying heavily on your air conditioning. If you own certain Amana air conditioners, however, you will have to do without AC due to a serious fire risk.

Amana has announced a recall of select through-the-wall air conditioners and heat pumps after receiving two reports of a control board component short-circuiting. No injuries have been reported, but customers are instructed to stop using these units immediately.

4,633 units in the United States and 126 in Canada are part of the recall. The affected units are often installed in hotels, apartment buildings, and commercial spaces, and include model numbers PBC092J00AA, PBC093J00AA, PBC122J00AA, PBC123J00AA, as well as a heat pump with the model number PBH092J12AA. You can find these numbers on the front of the unit. If you have one of these units, cut the cord and request a refund from Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing Inc. by providing your contact information and photos of the serial number and the cut cord.