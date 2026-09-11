Daikin Just Recalled Thousands Of These Air Conditioners Over A Serious Fire Risk
Scientists have declared August 2026 the hottest month in Earth's history. Depending on where you live, you may be experiencing an unexpected heat wave that has you hiding inside and relying heavily on your air conditioning. If you own certain Amana air conditioners, however, you will have to do without AC due to a serious fire risk.
Amana has announced a recall of select through-the-wall air conditioners and heat pumps after receiving two reports of a control board component short-circuiting. No injuries have been reported, but customers are instructed to stop using these units immediately.
4,633 units in the United States and 126 in Canada are part of the recall. The affected units are often installed in hotels, apartment buildings, and commercial spaces, and include model numbers PBC092J00AA, PBC093J00AA, PBC122J00AA, PBC123J00AA, as well as a heat pump with the model number PBH092J12AA. You can find these numbers on the front of the unit. If you have one of these units, cut the cord and request a refund from Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing Inc. by providing your contact information and photos of the serial number and the cut cord.
What's Daikin got to do with this recall?
Wondering why you are getting a refund from Daikin for your Amana air conditioner? That's because Amana is one of the air conditioner brands owned by Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing, Inc. Daikin acquired Amana in 2014, but it wasn't the first. The company also owns Goodman, which it acquired in 2012.
Daikin is a Japanese brand, originally going by Osaka Kinzoku Kogyosho Ltd when it was founded over 100 years ago. Daikin entered the air conditioning market in the 1930s, with its first window air conditioner available in the 1950s. In the 2000s, Daikin acquired McQuay International, bringing its commercial and residential HVAC units to the United States.
Certain models from Daikin's Amana and Goodman brands are often considered air conditioner models to steer clear of, primarily due to frequent recalls. This current Amana recall is not the first and, given the brand's track record, may not be the last.