How To Clean A Floor Fan To Keep Your Garage Or Workshop Fresh

Those who regularly undertake automotive or woodworking projects in their garages or workshops know that doing so can leave those spaces pretty messy. Even if you no doubt spend plenty of post-project time properly deep-cleaning the floors, dusting surfaces, and wiping down countertops, there are always spots and items that regularly elude such care.

Many of these garages and basement work spaces have some sort of floor fan strategically located in an out-of-the-way location to keep you cool during the job. It's also a safe bet that said fan has probably not had a good cleaning since the moment it was plugged in. Whether you realize it or not, that fan has been collecting airborne dust and dirt particles whether it's been running or not.

While a good workshop fan can help keep your garage cool with all that gunk caked onto the grates and blades, all that build up will eventually limit the free flow of air. Likewise, every time you turn it on, the fan will cast dust and allergens into the air around you, lowering the air quality in your work space. If left unchecked, the built-up dust and dirt may even impede the fan's operations, potentially damaging the motor to the point the device ceases to function. You can, however, prevent such damage and keep your space fresh by periodically cleaning the fan.