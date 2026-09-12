Don't Expect To Tow Much With Ford's New Fathom Pickup Truck
Ford rarely colors outside the lines of traditional automaking. The company wrote the book on the automotive world, launching the Model T in 1908 and revolutionizing the industry with the assembly line in 1913. Today, the Ford F-series is the top-selling vehicle in America, and Ford trucks are renowned for their rugged durability and towing capabilities. This reputation is why many are surprised to learn that the company's new electric truck, the Fathom, will not boast impressive towing capacity. While Ford has not disclosed exact numbers, the company compared the vehicle to its existing Maverick, which does not prioritize towing.
To be fair, Ford offers a full lineup of towing options, from the Maverick's 2,000-pound limit to the Super Duty's impressive 40,000-pound capabilities. Electric trucks typically don't have the same towing capacities as gasoline-powered pickups, but several can tow 10,000 pounds or more, like the Rivian R1T. The new Fathom will have towing capabilities, but Ford's VP of Advanced Development Projects stated that the truck's ability to "tow really heavy weights really long distance isn't something that we've spent a lot of time on."
The industry is awash with speculation as to why Ford chose this route, but the answer appears fairly simple — cost. The new Fathom has a sticker price of $28,350, plus destination and delivery fees of $1,595, bringing the total to just under $30,000. This low price will make it one of the most affordable EVs on the market and is a clear indicator of Ford's strategy.
What we know about the new Ford Fathom
EV sales in the U.S. fell dramatically after the federal tax credit program expired, and the average cost of a new EV is $55,300, which represents a challenge for many average buyers. If Ford wants to sell this new electric vehicle, and we imagine they very much do, it has to face these challenges head-on.
Ford plans to begin preorders of the Fathom in early 2027, and the midsize truck will be built from scratch in Louisville, Kentucky. It will have fewer components than Ford's earlier EVs to help cut costs, and the manufacturing process was also overhauled to keep the Fathom's price under $30,000. The automaker hopes to sell more than 100,000 trucks in the first year of production, which is a lofty goal. Only Tesla has managed to hit that benchmark with a single model. At time of writing, Ford has remained tight-lipped on details regarding the Fathom. We do know it will have a large touchscreen, navigation powered by Apple Maps, and will be BlueCruise Capable for hands-free driving on the freeway. Driving range and charging times have not been disclosed.
After Ford discontinued the F-150 Lightning, which previously sold for about $50,000, Chevrolet's Silverado EV took its place as the most affordable electric pickup truck currently for sale in the U.S. It has a starting price of $55,895, meaning the Fathom will be well-positioned to capture an untapped market niche for budget-friendly electric pickup trucks — provided owners don't want to tow much.