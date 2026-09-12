Don't Expect To Tow Much With Ford's New Fathom Pickup Truck

Ford rarely colors outside the lines of traditional automaking. The company wrote the book on the automotive world, launching the Model T in 1908 and revolutionizing the industry with the assembly line in 1913. Today, the Ford F-series is the top-selling vehicle in America, and Ford trucks are renowned for their rugged durability and towing capabilities. This reputation is why many are surprised to learn that the company's new electric truck, the Fathom, will not boast impressive towing capacity. While Ford has not disclosed exact numbers, the company compared the vehicle to its existing Maverick, which does not prioritize towing.

To be fair, Ford offers a full lineup of towing options, from the Maverick's 2,000-pound limit to the Super Duty's impressive 40,000-pound capabilities. Electric trucks typically don't have the same towing capacities as gasoline-powered pickups, but several can tow 10,000 pounds or more, like the Rivian R1T. The new Fathom will have towing capabilities, but Ford's VP of Advanced Development Projects stated that the truck's ability to "tow really heavy weights really long distance isn't something that we've spent a lot of time on."

The industry is awash with speculation as to why Ford chose this route, but the answer appears fairly simple — cost. The new Fathom has a sticker price of $28,350, plus destination and delivery fees of $1,595, bringing the total to just under $30,000. This low price will make it one of the most affordable EVs on the market and is a clear indicator of Ford's strategy.