'Creates A Road Hazard': Jeep Recalls Nearly 400K Grand Cherokee SUVs

To say that the Jeep brand has had some issues with recalls lately would be a bit of an understatement. Over the last several years, models like the Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Grand Cherokee have been the subject of regular, wide-reaching, and sometimes quite serious recalls — including one in June of 2026 that recalled over one million models for a potential fire risk. Other recalls for recent model-year Jeep vehicles have included issues with hybrid power systems, seat head restraints, and detaching exterior trim pieces.

Now, the brand has been hit by another significant recall, this time affecting more than 300,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L models built in the early 2020s. The problem this time is with rear coil springs that may have been installed incorrectly, which could cause an unsafe suspension failure for Grand Cherokee owners and also a potentially dangerous road hazard for drivers nearby.

Some good news for Grand Cherokee owners is that the problem is only estimated to be present on a small percentage of the recalled vehicles. However, given the potential danger and the time needed for inspection and repair, the coil spring issue makes for an inconvenience for owners and another black mark on what's already been a spotty reputation for modern Jeep build quality.