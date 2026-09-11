'Creates A Road Hazard': Jeep Recalls Nearly 400K Grand Cherokee SUVs
To say that the Jeep brand has had some issues with recalls lately would be a bit of an understatement. Over the last several years, models like the Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Grand Cherokee have been the subject of regular, wide-reaching, and sometimes quite serious recalls — including one in June of 2026 that recalled over one million models for a potential fire risk. Other recalls for recent model-year Jeep vehicles have included issues with hybrid power systems, seat head restraints, and detaching exterior trim pieces.
Now, the brand has been hit by another significant recall, this time affecting more than 300,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L models built in the early 2020s. The problem this time is with rear coil springs that may have been installed incorrectly, which could cause an unsafe suspension failure for Grand Cherokee owners and also a potentially dangerous road hazard for drivers nearby.
Some good news for Grand Cherokee owners is that the problem is only estimated to be present on a small percentage of the recalled vehicles. However, given the potential danger and the time needed for inspection and repair, the coil spring issue makes for an inconvenience for owners and another black mark on what's already been a spotty reputation for modern Jeep build quality.
Another problem for the Grand Cherokee
The recall, which was submitted to the NHTSA on September 1, 2026, covers a total of 328,381 Jeep vehicles from the 2022 and 2023 model years. All of the affected models come from the Grand Cherokee lineup and include the 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in-hybrid, as well as the long-wheelbase Grand Cherokee L.
Rather than a defect with the construction of the rear coil spring itself, the problem comes from the possibility that the springs may have been installed in the wrong position. Using vehicle production records, Jeep was able to narrow down the window of potentially affected vehicles; the problem was corrected on Grand Cherokees built after May of 2023.
Whether it's a minor software glitch or a potentially serious mechanical issue, nobody enjoys having their vehicle recalled. But the good news is that among the nearly 330,000 recalled vehicles, Jeep says that only 0.1% of them are estimated to have the improperly installed springs. Additionally, if your Grand Cherokee is one of the higher-end Summit or Overland models that happens to be equipped with the available factory air suspension system, you can rest easy because this particular recall only applies to non-air suspension models.
A potentially dangerous situation
While there may be a relatively small chance of a given Grand Cherokee actually having improperly installed springs, if it does, it could lead to a dangerous situation on the road. If they were installed incorrectly, the rear coil springs could come out of position and even detach from the vehicle completely while driving.
Obviously, if a coil spring were to fly off the vehicle at speed, not only could that cause an accident for the Jeep itself, but the loose spring could become a dangerous projectile for other motorists or pedestrians who might be nearby. Owners should already be able to search by their VIN number to see if their vehicle is part of the recall, and Jeep will begin notifying owners of the affected models in late September to bring their Grand Cherokees to the dealer to be inspected and fixed as necessary.
The recall work — which will be done free of charge, of course — will have dealers inspect the affected vehicles and install new lower isolators on the rear coil springs, ensuring that they are secure in the correct position. In our ranking of the best Grand Cherokee generations, we had plenty of good things to say about the current fifth-generation Grand Cherokee but recalls and a less-than-stellar reputation for quality have had an impact on this popular American SUV.