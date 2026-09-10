Harbor Freight's 48-Piece Icon Socket Set Gets Deep Discount In September (But There's A Catch)

That $79.99 price is appealing enough as it is, but it looks even better when Harbor Freight compares the Icon set to Snap-on's 144TMPB, which is priced at $1,200. In that light, you're saving a lot more than $40 in all. For someone starting a tool set from scratch or even just looking for a second compact set to keep in the car, that's a hard price to beat.

We have to consider the added cost of the Inside Track Club, though. If you're not a member, the 48-piece Icon socket set is still priced at $119.99. If you're already a member, you get the deal at no extra cost to you. But if you need to sign up, you have to pay the $29.99 cost of a one-year membership. You'll still end up saving $10 off the list price, but not the full $40.

If you opt for the two-year membership at $44.99 you'd actually end up paying $5 more with that math, but the potential savings over the two years could end up being worth it in the end. After all, the club gives you access to other member-exclusive deals throughout the year.