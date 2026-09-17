Not AT&T Or Verizon: This Brand Tops JD Power's 2026 Wireless Carrier Satisfaction Study

If there's one thing people want in our overly technological age, it's a wireless service provider that they like. These companies should be able to provide high-quality service for a good price, are easy to do business with, and can solve problems efficiently if they come up. JD Power surveyed over 57,000 wireless customers about their experiences with their service providers in a recent study that covers all of these topics and more, including digital tools and offerings of products and services. Among the major mobile network operators, there was one clear winner: T-Mobile.

Whether customers had prepaid or postpaid wireless service, T-Mobile crushed the likes of Verizon and AT&T in both scenarios. Based on a 1,000-point scale, T-Mobile scored a 637 for prepaid service, beating Verizon and AT&T by 22 and 23 points, respectively. The difference was even more stark with those with postpaid service. T-Mobile earned 636 points. Meanwhile, Verizon got 606 points, and AT&T brought up the rear with 596, the only sub-600 point-getter of any network operator.

JD Power performs these studies every six months, and these numbers were all up from the previous study, even if the gains were occasionally slight. T-Mobile's pre- and postpaid scores were seven and six points higher, respectively, than six months ago. The company also topped both rankings from the study done one year ago. In none of these studies has Verizon or AT&T come close to surpassing T-Mobile. Importantly, these are the findings for the mobile network providers that have their own cellular infrastructure. There are also mobile virtual network operators to consider as well.