Who Owns Consumer Cellular And What Network Does It Use?

What really makes Consumer Cellular stand out is that it doesn't own any of its own towers. Rather, it uses AT&T and T-Mobile networks. This means that Consumer Cellular customers are essentially receiving coverage from two of the largest U.S. carriers, which collectively cover almost the entire country. Whether you are connected to 4G LTE or 5G simply depends on what is available where you live.

However, there's a tiny catch. Customers of Consumer Cellular do not always have priority access to data speeds when networks become congested because it is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO). Thus, your data speed may sometimes be slower than that of AT&T or T-Mobile customers, as they will have priority. This is similar to how Mint Mobile's network operates and other MVNOs around the U.S. However, most people aren't fazed by the tradeoff, given that plans for unlimited talk and text start at around $20 per month.

A nice bonus is that calls to Canada and Mexico are included, and the service coverage is excellent across the United States. All things considered, Consumer Cellular provides a simple and reasonably priced means of staying in touch, particularly for those who just want their phone plan as basic as possible without the need for unnecessary extras.