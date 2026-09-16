Makita Vs Milwaukee 6-Tool Combo Kits: How They Really Compare

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When you're first starting to buy tools for your home, it can be a little daunting to figure out where to start if handy work isn't your forte. You could start by looking into what power tools are best for beginners, but it's also a good idea to just get yourself a combo kit. Major tool brands will bundle some of their tools together into one set to give you a decent range of equipment for your toolbox all at once. Among those brands are Makita and Milwaukee. Both of these companies offer quality six-piece combo kits of cordless, battery-powered tools to get your collection started, and while they have their similarities, the combo kits they offer each cater to slightly different buyers and needs.

Let's start with where they're similar. These six-piece kits are set up for each company's respective 18V lithium-ion battery line: Makita's LXT and Milwaukee's M18 systems. This means that you're able to use the same battery with every tool in that particular kit. Both also come with a cordless ½-inch hammer drill/driver, a ¼-inch impact driver, a 6½-inch circular saw, a reciprocating saw, and a work light. Beyond the tools, each kit comes with its own contractor bag to keep everything neatly stored. As for the sixth tool in the kit, Milwaukee's always comes with a 4½-inch cut-off/angle grinder, and while some retailers offer a Makita kit with its own version of this tool, retailers also sell an older version with a different tool in its place.