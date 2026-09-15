Fiberglass Vs. Aluminum Ladders: What's The Difference?

You may not put much thought into what material your ladder is made from, but one unthinking purchase could actually endanger your life in more ways than one. It sounds dramatic, we know, but the truth is that using a ladder is a lot like driving a car: it's a familiar routine where complacency can lead to serious injury more easily than you think.

If you're a new DIYer or have just bought your first home, you may have found yourself standing in the ladder aisle of your local home improvement store, overwhelmed by the choice. Not only are there many different types of ladders, such as step ladders and extension ladders, but they're also made of different materials. You have your pick of timber (or wood) ladders, fiberglass, and aluminum. You may be tempted to base your selection on price or style, but the type of material is just as important as the cost, duty rating, and height.

Ladders made from aluminum tend to be less expensive, and they weigh less than fiberglass ladders, making them a tempting option. You can purchase a 6-foot aluminum ladder from Home Depot for less than $100, for example, while a fiberglass ladder of the same height and weight capacity costs around $150 (at the time of writing). So why would anyone choose fiberglass over aluminum? There are several reasons, but the most vital reason (literally) is that aluminum conducts electricity. You should never use ladders made from this material when you're doing electrical work or near power lines. But that's just one reason.