Is Aluminum Or Titanium Better For Phone Frames?

It goes without saying that a good phone case matters now more than ever, given that phones have gone from simple and convenient communication devices to multifaceted tech investments. Simultaneously, knowing the right material for the frame beneath your phone case is essential, too. The predominant options out there are phones with titanium and aluminum frames, which both come with their own sets of attributes that make them strong choices to hold and protect a phone's inner workings. That's to say, one isn't necessarily better than the other unless you're looking for specific qualities in your next mobile phone's frame.

Titanium and aluminum are both strong choices for phone frames, each for its own reasons. Titanium is generally more impact-resistant of the two and is harder to scratch. That said, titanium typically holds onto heat better than it dissipates it, and it's a comparatively heavier material. Meanwhile, aluminum is lighter and does a much better job pulling heat out of the phone because of its higher thermal conductivity. Unfortunately, as a softer, lighter metal, aluminum is more prone to scratching and breaking.

Evidently, titanium and aluminum phone frames differ in some important areas. Beyond their physical abilities, strengths, and weaknesses, titanium and aluminum frames also differ in price and availability.