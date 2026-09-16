5 Of The Best Golf Range Finders You Can Buy On Amazon In 2026

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For golfers, there are so many gadgets that you can get to make life on and off the green even more enjoyable, like swing trainers, mobile launch monitors, and shot trackers. However, one device many people think is worth investing in is a range finder. Designed to measure distance, range finders can be used for many activities, like photography, target shooting, and even construction work. When playing golf, estimating distance matters because it helps you plan your approach. Apart from guiding you on choosing the right clubs and adjusting your swing strength, it also helps give you more insights that can help turn you into a more consistent player. Range finders are usually used to measure distances to flags and hazards, and to adjust for slope.

In some cases, other gadgets like GPS devices, apps, or watches can do the same job. However, many people still choose rangefinders for a variety of reasons. For example, some people simply aren't fans of putting on wearables, while others don't feel comfortable sharing their live coordinates with apps. Apart from personal preferences, some golfers benefit from features like the ability to target pins and provide data like slope information. If you play to relax, a dedicated device means you don't need to look at your phone, which reduces distracting notifications. Depending on the features that matter to you, there are several popular and highly rated rangefinders on Amazon that you can choose from across budgets.