5 Of The Best Golf Range Finders You Can Buy On Amazon In 2026
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For golfers, there are so many gadgets that you can get to make life on and off the green even more enjoyable, like swing trainers, mobile launch monitors, and shot trackers. However, one device many people think is worth investing in is a range finder. Designed to measure distance, range finders can be used for many activities, like photography, target shooting, and even construction work. When playing golf, estimating distance matters because it helps you plan your approach. Apart from guiding you on choosing the right clubs and adjusting your swing strength, it also helps give you more insights that can help turn you into a more consistent player. Range finders are usually used to measure distances to flags and hazards, and to adjust for slope.
In some cases, other gadgets like GPS devices, apps, or watches can do the same job. However, many people still choose rangefinders for a variety of reasons. For example, some people simply aren't fans of putting on wearables, while others don't feel comfortable sharing their live coordinates with apps. Apart from personal preferences, some golfers benefit from features like the ability to target pins and provide data like slope information. If you play to relax, a dedicated device means you don't need to look at your phone, which reduces distracting notifications. Depending on the features that matter to you, there are several popular and highly rated rangefinders on Amazon that you can choose from across budgets.
Callaway 300 Pro Golf Rangefinder
If you already own a set of Callaway clubs or gloves, the $299.99 Callaway 300 Pro Golf Laser Rangefinder with external slope switch might be a great addition. Known for its compactness, it weighs around 5.5 oz. and measures 4.25 inches by 3 inches by 1.75 inches. It is capable of 6x magnification, with a range of up to 1000 yards and +/- 1 yard accuracy. Additionally, it uses pin-locking technology that can work up to 300 yards away. The price includes the rangefinder, manual, cr2 battery, carabiner, cleaning cloth, and premium case.
An Amazon's Choice product, it has a 4.7-star rating from over 12,000 people, making it one of the most highly rated options on this list. The large majority (81%) of users who gave it a perfect rating highlighted its value for money, strong magnet, and slope feature. But note that many people mentioned value for money when the unit was significantly cheaper. That said, reviewers are divided on its small form factor, which some agree needs getting used to. Some one-star raters (3%) said that it had issues with moisture and inaccurate measurements. Not to mention, several users noted receiving used products and having issues with product support and warranty claims.
Alternatively, if you have a little more budget, the newer model, the Callaway 400s Laser Golf Rangefinder, offers more advanced features for $399.99. It also has a generally positive 4.4-star rating from 270+ people.
Acer Gadget Golf Rangefinder
While many people know Acer for their laptops, the Taiwanese company also makes other gadgets, including great budget rangefinders. Starting at $85.99, the Acer Gadget Golf Rangefinger falls in the middle of this list in terms of price and is also designed with hunting in mind. With an 800-yard range, it has a relatively short range. However, it makes up for it in other ways and claims a relatively high +/- 0.5-yard accuracy. Beyond its 6x magnification, it offers other modes, including speed, distance, angle, scanning, and slope compensation, plus slope mode and flag lock with vibration. Acer says the USB-C rechargeable unit can last up to 200 golf rounds. It also has an IP54 durability rating.
As of September 2026, it's listed as an Amazon's Choice product, and more than 1,700 Amazon customers have rated it around 4.6 stars. Among the options on this list, it has one of the highest percentages of 5-star ratings at 84%, wherein most people think it is good value for money. Compared to other measuring tools like golf apps and rangefinders, one reviewer noted that it was just as accurate. That said, the 5% of unsatisfied 1-star reviewers said it didn't perform well in bad weather, had a weak magnet, and became less accurate with time. And if you're willing to spend extra, there are also higher-end models that can go up to 1,200 and 1,700 yards.
REVASRI Range Finder
The most affordable option on this list, the just-under-$50 REVASRI Range Finder, is the #1 best seller in Amazon's Golf Rangefinders category. With a maximum range of 1,000 yards, a +/- 1-yard accuracy, and 6.5x magnification, it offers capabilities similar to models that cost more than double. It also has features like flagpole lock and vibration functions. One key advantage of this option is that it's quite light and compact. It weighs just 4.3 oz. and measures 3.8 inches by 2.6 inches by 1.3 inches. The kit includes the range finder, pouch with carabiner, USB-C cable, and lens cloth. Not to mention, it boasts an IP54 dustproof and water-resistant rating.
On Amazon, more than 5,600 reviewers have rated the REVASRI Range Finder 4.2 stars on average. About 62% of people rated it 5 stars, and common feedback is that its price point is hard to beat, especially since it can also be used in tournaments. Among its features, users have highlighted the accuracy of its pin lock and long battery life. But to manage your expectations, customers have lamented that it doesn't have a magnet, and even satisfied customers think it feels cheap. There were also concerns about the focus, accuracy, and battery life. In particular, one user lamented that adjusting the focus also impacts the ability to read the text.
REDTIGER Golf Range finder
Retailing for $159.99, the REDTIGER Golf Rangefinder is capable of the most magnification on this list at 7x. In addition to a slope switch, it has a range of 1,200 yards and claims +/- 0.5 yards of accuracy. It has six modes, including slope compensation, golf flag locking, horizontal and height ranging, speed measuring, and continuous scan measurement. The 1,000 mAh battery can be charged with USB-C. It also features a magnetic strip and has an IP54 water resistance, so it can handle light rain splashes and occasional dust. Out of the box, it includes the unit, a portable soft case, a charging cable, a magnetic belt clip, a mountaineering buckle, a lens cloth, and a hand rope. Measuring 4.17 inches by 1.61 inches by 2.36 inches, it weighs 6.4 oz.
As of September 2026, the REDTIGER Golf Rangefinder has generated an average rating of 4.4 stars from 5,800 people. Most people (72%) have rated it a perfect 5-star rating, with many of them saying that it lived up to their expectations and was relatively more affordable compared to other brands. That said, around 5% of people rated it as a single star, with accuracy as the primary concern. One reviewer lamented that they bought it twice, only to have the same issue with brown spots in the view. Lastly, one user said that the laser experienced problems when the weather was humid.
Bushnell Golf Tour V5 Patriot Pack
Sold for $299.99, the Bushnell Golf Tour V5 Patriot pack has the added advantage of a companion app that lets you view data like distances and hole layouts. With 6x magnification, it lags behind REDTIGER models, but it does have a longer range of up to 1,300 yards. It also has a visual jolt feature, which shows a flashing red ring once a flag is locked.
On Amazon, the Bushnell Golf Tour V5 Patriot Pack has an average rating of 4.6 stars from 1,500 reviewers. Among the 81% of users who gave it a perfect 5-star rating, many people praised how precise its PinSeeker feature was. While some complained about battery life, one user said they played over a hundred rounds before it ran out. Another reviewer said the build felt more solid compared to the Nikon Coolshot Pro. However, even a satisfied customer noted that it's "expensive for a non-slope range finder."
As for the 4% of people who gave it only one star, common issues included durability. In particular, one reviewer noted that it's not water- and fog-resistant. In less than a year of use, another person shared that it had an electrical failure due to this, which made it unrepairable. However, if you want to explore more range finder options at different budgets, the Bushnell Pro X3 is one of our picks for a premium price point.