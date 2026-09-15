Can You Get Your Audi Serviced At A VW Dealership? It Depends

Volkswagen isn't just one of the world's most established automakers, it's also one of the largest, with the Volkswagen Group currently being home to 10 unique automotive brands. Not all of those brands have a presence in North America, but one brand relationship American drivers are likely familiar with, though, is the one between Audi and Volkswagen.

Audi has been a wholly owned subsidiary of Volkswagen since the mid-1960s, and while there are plenty of differences between modern Audis and Volkswagens, like the engines, there can also be lots of mechanical similarities and shared parts. Whether it's something like the Volkswagen Group's widely used MQB platform or the company's venerable EA888 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, there are some of cases where Audi and VW cars are nearly identical under their bodywork.

Naturally, this might make some Audi owners wonder if they could get their vehicle serviced at a Volkswagen dealership, and there are logical reasons why one might want to do that. The answer to the question, though, will depend on a few things, including which Audi model you have and what type of work needs to be done. While some VW dealers advertise that they work on Audis, if your car needs warranty or recall work done, you'll likely have to take the car to the service department at an authorized Audi dealer.