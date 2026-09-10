The Dodge Viper Might Be Dead, But This New Supercar Could Be The Next Best Thing

When it comes to high-powered sports cars, the Dodge Viper is one of those rides that still turns heads years after it was discontinued. But while the car itself may be gone, its legendary V10 is making a comeback thanks to Bristol Cars. Bristol is building five final versions of its Fighter using chassis left over from the original production run, all with Viper V10s under the hood.

The Fighter is powered by a V10 engine producing either 525 or 600 hp, depending on the engine block. Buyers can also request the twin-turbocharged Fighter T, which produces a whopping 1,012 hp. The first of these new supercars, painted black with a tan interior, made its public debut at Salon Privé at Blenheim Palace in England on September 2, 2026. It is currently for sale, though Bristol Cars has not publicly revealed the price. The company is taking orders for the other four Fighters.

The Fighter's connection to the Dodge Viper dates back to the original Fighter, which debuted in the early 2000s. The Fighter was developed around a modified 8.0-liter V10 from the Dodge Viper, with several unused Viper engines and chassis left over after its initial production run. Those engines are now part of the hardware Bristol is using to complete the five cars. According to Bristol, these final five Fighters will mark the end of the car, with no additional vehicles planned.