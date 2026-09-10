The Dodge Viper Might Be Dead, But This New Supercar Could Be The Next Best Thing
When it comes to high-powered sports cars, the Dodge Viper is one of those rides that still turns heads years after it was discontinued. But while the car itself may be gone, its legendary V10 is making a comeback thanks to Bristol Cars. Bristol is building five final versions of its Fighter using chassis left over from the original production run, all with Viper V10s under the hood.
The Fighter is powered by a V10 engine producing either 525 or 600 hp, depending on the engine block. Buyers can also request the twin-turbocharged Fighter T, which produces a whopping 1,012 hp. The first of these new supercars, painted black with a tan interior, made its public debut at Salon Privé at Blenheim Palace in England on September 2, 2026. It is currently for sale, though Bristol Cars has not publicly revealed the price. The company is taking orders for the other four Fighters.
The Fighter's connection to the Dodge Viper dates back to the original Fighter, which debuted in the early 2000s. The Fighter was developed around a modified 8.0-liter V10 from the Dodge Viper, with several unused Viper engines and chassis left over after its initial production run. Those engines are now part of the hardware Bristol is using to complete the five cars. According to Bristol, these final five Fighters will mark the end of the car, with no additional vehicles planned.
The history of the Bristol Fighter
Bristol Cars is a British automaker with roots in the Bristol Aeroplane Company, which formed a car division in 1945 after years of building aircraft. The company's first car, the Bristol 400, arrived in 1946, and it went on to produce a series of low-volume cars with a focus on engineering, craftsmanship, and long-term owner support. Bristol's work eventually led to the V10-powered Fighter, one of the many European supercars with American engines to hit the streets over the years.
Bristol announced the original Fighter in 1999 and started production in 2004, marking the company's first two-seater in 50 years. The Fighter was designed around the firm's engineering goals, with a front-mounted engine, gullwing doors, and compact dimensions all serving its aim of making the Fighter work as an everyday driver. Its 7,996cc all-aluminum V10 was modified from Chrysler's Viper engine.
The standard Fighter produced 525 hp, while the Fighter S introduced in mid-2004 increased output to 628 hp. Bristol claimed that the Fighter could reach around 210 mph and accelerate from zero to 60 mph in around four seconds. Production was limited, with Bristol planning to build no more than 20 cars per year. The Fighter remained in production up to March 2011.