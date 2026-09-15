Jet Fuel Vs Aviation Gas: What Are The Biggest Differences?

When you're soaring at 500mph and 37,000 feet in the air, you might wonder about the fuel powering the engines that are keeping you up there. Okay, that precise thought might not cross your mind, but you will be glad somebody thought about it and made sure the aircraft on which you're flying has the right fuel. Aviation fuel comes in two main flavors: jet fuel and aviation gas. The two types of fuel have similar names and serve the same overarching function, but they're designed for very different machines and demands.

Jet fuel, as the name suggests, powers the massive jet engines that push jetliners across continents and oceans without missing a beat. These are also available in military-grade variants for advanced fighter jets like the F-35. However, if you're zipping along at a more leisurely pace in a small propeller-driven aircraft, then the fuel in your tank is hopefully aviation gas or avgas, as it's often called.

A common and relatable way to differentiate the fuels is to compare them to the fuels available at the gas station. In this comparison, the jet fuel powering our airliners and jet fighters can be likened to diesel, and avgas is the equivalent of gasoline. This is somewhat of an oversimplification, but it sets the stage. To understand the biggest differences between the two fuel types, though, we need to dive deeper.