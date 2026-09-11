153M+ Driver's Licenses Were Leaked And Put Up For Sale Online - FBI On The Case

Over 153 million driver's licenses, medical cards, and travel documents from victims in the United States and Canada recently ended up on the dark web, available to purchase through a service called Nexus. The company claimed the scanned documents were obtained through an identity verification company breach. Companies collecting scans of identifying documents– which often include things like an individual's full name, ID number, and address — is fairly commonplace these days.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is aware and investigating. Meanwhile, investigative reporter and security expert Brian Krebs was alerted to the leak, which included his own driver's license and those of his friends and family. Since then, he has been trying to figure out how the driver's licenses were obtained, narrowing in on IDScan.net, which is an identity verification company used by big brands like Hertz, Target, and FedEx, as well as local marijuana dispensaries and retail, transportation, and finance businesses. It's currently used in over 20,000 locations around the world.

"These systems are putting sensitive data into more and more 3rd party vendors, and we don't have nearly the oversight to ensure they are safe," security researcher Zach Edwards stated (via KrebsOnSecurity). A spokesperson for IDScan.net told Krebs that there was an active investigation into the breach. As the scrutiny continued, Nexus removed its driver's license service from the dark web.