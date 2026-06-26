Data Leak Hits Millions Of License Buyers In America's Second-Largest State

Imagine what a scammer could do with your personal data in six months. Depending on what data was mined, a scammer could open credit accounts in your name, drain your bank account, and even share your information on the dark web. It's a potential nightmare that would take you years to resolve, and yes, it could happen to you. The average number of days it takes a company to detect a data breach is a staggering 181, and it then takes, on average, another 60 days to contain it. Meanwhile, you're guessing who accessed your data and what they plan to do with it.

Three million Texas license buyers have been left wondering just that after a data breach involving a vendor associated with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department license system. The leak was detected by Texas Cyber Command and involves customers of the hunting and fishing license program in the Lone Star State. While their Social Security numbers were not compromised, an unauthorized person was able to access driver's license information, email addresses, phone numbers, residential addresses, and even passport numbers. Birth dates and credit card details were reportedly not exposed, but that may be little consolation to those involved.

Texas Parks and Wildlife assured the public that no customers under the age of 18 were affected by the breach, and it has put additional security measures in place. It's also working with the vendor to ensure such a breach doesn't happen again, but some customers are questioning why so much personal data is necessary for a hunting or fishing license.