These Simple Tools Make Cleaning Behind Large Appliances A Breeze

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Though it's easy to overlook, you should clean behind your large appliances on a regular basis. It's common for lint to fall behind dryers and crumbs and other debris to end up behind stoves, so a good cleaning is more than necessary. If you find this task difficult due to the struggle of having to move such heavy and unwieldy appliances, you're in luck. There are some handy and pretty simple tools that will help you gain access into these hard-to-reach areas, giving them a good cleaning without straining yourself.

You have a few viable options to get behind and clean your large appliances. One is a basic attachment for your vacuum cleaner's hose, a vacuum cleaner crevice nozzle like this one on Amazon. These long, slender hose heads are excellent for slipping behind fridges, stoves, and more to suck out all kinds of long-sitting debris. Alternatively, there's the easy cloth-on-a-stick method. Take a broom handle or similar long, slim object, put a rag on the end, and pull the debris out from behind the appliance. Once it's out, sweep or vacuum it up and you're good to go. Speaking of sweeping, sticking a flat broom back there to pull out debris works as well if you're in a pinch.

Once you get the back of your appliance cleaned up, your work in tight spaces isn't quite done. Don't forget to get underneath, which is also easily accomplished without moving anything.