Boeing's Cutting-Edge Fighter Jet Takes A Big Step Towards US Air Force Overseas Deployment

The Boeing F-15EX Eagle II is the latest iteration of the F-15 that's been in service since the 1970s. However, given the F-15EX's upgrades, it is very much not a plane that still listens to disco. Boeing states that it can carry up to 12 AMRAAM air-to-air missiles or a maximum payload of 29,500 pounds. For comparison, the F-15E Strike Eagle that's still in service could only carry eight. The F-15EX Eagle II also features more advanced avionics and a higher tech fly-by-wire control system, like fighter jets from the 21st century such as the F-35 Lightning II.

It also, reportedly, has roughly the same top speed as the F-15E, despite the heavier payload, at Mach 2.5 or over 1,900 miles per hour depending on the altitude.

The Eagle II has been the victim of a long and much delayed development cycle, but the first model was delivered back in 2021 to Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. Now, as of September 3rd, the first overseas USAF base-bound F-15EX Eagle II is making its final preparations Stateside, before it finds its home on Kadena Air Force Base in Japan.