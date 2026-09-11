Boeing's Cutting-Edge Fighter Jet Takes A Big Step Towards US Air Force Overseas Deployment
The Boeing F-15EX Eagle II is the latest iteration of the F-15 that's been in service since the 1970s. However, given the F-15EX's upgrades, it is very much not a plane that still listens to disco. Boeing states that it can carry up to 12 AMRAAM air-to-air missiles or a maximum payload of 29,500 pounds. For comparison, the F-15E Strike Eagle that's still in service could only carry eight. The F-15EX Eagle II also features more advanced avionics and a higher tech fly-by-wire control system, like fighter jets from the 21st century such as the F-35 Lightning II.
It also, reportedly, has roughly the same top speed as the F-15E, despite the heavier payload, at Mach 2.5 or over 1,900 miles per hour depending on the altitude.
The Eagle II has been the victim of a long and much delayed development cycle, but the first model was delivered back in 2021 to Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. Now, as of September 3rd, the first overseas USAF base-bound F-15EX Eagle II is making its final preparations Stateside, before it finds its home on Kadena Air Force Base in Japan.
Soaring across the Pacific
A press release from the United States Air Force reads: "The F-15EX represents continued U.S. investment in Kadena and the modernization of its permanent fighter force, reinforcing the enduring U.S.-Japan defense partnership and readiness in an evolving security environment."
According to Boeing, Japan will eventually be a customer for the F-15EX Eagle II. Israel, Singapore, South Korea, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia have also shown interest in the new jet. Air and Space Forces Magazine notes that the project has a planned production run of 104 jets, although that could change as budgets expand or shrink over time.
Given the countries who have shown interest in getting the F-15EX Eagle II for their respective air forces, it looks like the Asia and the Middle East are going to be potential airspaces and combat theaters for the Eagle II.
The F-15EX Eagle II is planned to (eventually) replace the older variants of the F-15.