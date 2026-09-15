J-B Weld Vs. Gorilla Epoxy: What's The Difference & Is One Better Than The Other?

If you're preparing to do some DIY repair work around the house, you may be curious about the differences between J-B Weld's products and Gorilla Epoxy's offerings. While both have two-part epoxy adhesives designed for permanent repairs, their products approach the job differently.

J-B Weld's Original Twin Tube is a steel-reinforced epoxy that sets in four to six hours and fully cures in 15 to 24 hours. Once it cures, J-B Weld forms a hard, dark-gray bond that can be shaped, tapped, filed, sanded, and drilled. It has a tensile strength of 6,220 PSI, a temperature resistance of up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit, and can be used on wood, ceramic, metal, concrete, and fiberglass, among other materials.

In contrast, Gorilla Epoxy sets in five minutes and fully cures clear in 24 hours, with a gap-filling formula designed to bond metal, wood, ceramic, glass, and plastic. It has a tensile strength of up to 3,300 PSI and is rated for temperatures between -10 and 180 degrees Fahrenheit once it cures.

So, on paper, J-B Weld is the winner, at least when it comes to repairs where strength and high-temperature resistance are the priorities. Its versatility also makes it a good option for demanding repairs involving certain materials. However, Gorilla Epoxy could make more sense if you need a faster-setting adhesive, or if appearance matters, since it dries clear. In the end, the right choice depends on what you're repairing and which features matter the most for the job.