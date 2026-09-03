Who Owns J-B Weld And Where Are The Products Made?

J-B Weld makes an extensive range of products with a massive number of varied uses and has established itself as one of the giants in the adhesive market. To its credit, the company is employee-owned, and not a division of another major conglomerate. The company largely operates out of the American South, with its HQ in Marietta, Georgia, and a major manufacturing facility in Sulphur Springs, Texas.

The company shares its name with its most popular product, a two-part "cold weld" epoxy intended for repairs involving metal and other materials. It has, however, expanded into a broader range of products in recent years, from putties and adhesives to threadlockers, sealants, and automotive repair products. J-B Weld also owns the Herculiner DIY truck-bed-liner brand, which makes roll-on liners like its signature polyurethane coating loaded with rubber granules. J-B Weld acquired Herculiner in 2021, its only major corporate expansion since its founding.