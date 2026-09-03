Who Owns J-B Weld And Where Are The Products Made?
J-B Weld makes an extensive range of products with a massive number of varied uses and has established itself as one of the giants in the adhesive market. To its credit, the company is employee-owned, and not a division of another major conglomerate. The company largely operates out of the American South, with its HQ in Marietta, Georgia, and a major manufacturing facility in Sulphur Springs, Texas.
The company shares its name with its most popular product, a two-part "cold weld" epoxy intended for repairs involving metal and other materials. It has, however, expanded into a broader range of products in recent years, from putties and adhesives to threadlockers, sealants, and automotive repair products. J-B Weld also owns the Herculiner DIY truck-bed-liner brand, which makes roll-on liners like its signature polyurethane coating loaded with rubber granules. J-B Weld acquired Herculiner in 2021, its only major corporate expansion since its founding.
A history spanning decades
While super glue was originally created in 1958 (thanks to an accidental discovery in World War 2), J-B Weld was founded not long after, in 1969, by Sam and Mary Bonham in Sulphur Springs. The company was built around a heat-resistant epoxy designed for automotive repairs and other household uses. The pitch was simple: anyone could create a bond nearly as powerful as a weld by just mixing together the contents of two tubes.
Ownership changed hands in 2008, when a group of private investors led by an individual named Chip Hanson acquired J-B Weld from its original founders. Hanson oversaw a large expansion of the company's product line and distribution network, turning it from a brand built around one famous epoxy into a much broader adhesives business. J-B Weld now describes itself as an employee-owned enterprise, distinguishing itself from corporate entities owned by public stock market shareholders.