This Forgotten '80s Pontiac Was Quicker Than Nearly Every Other Car On The Road

When you think of the fastest cars on American roads back in the 1980s, you probably think of the Ferrari Testarossa, the Porsche 911, or the Buick Regal Grand National. However, there is a Pontiac from the same decade that could keep up with some of these better-known models: the 1989 Pontiac 20th Anniversary Trans Am.

Only 1,500 of these Trans Ams were produced, all with a turbocharged Buick 3.8-liter V6 under the hood, allowing it to rocket to 153 miles per hour. It was even more of a menace on the drag strip, reaching 60 mph in 4.6 seconds and a quarter-mile in 13.4 seconds at 101 mph in Car and Driver's testing in June 1989.

"That means, as we go to press, that the turbocharged Trans Am is the quickest 0-to-60 sprinter available in any U.S. production-car showroom — at any price," the review emphasized. The 1986 Buick Regal Grand National hit 60 mph in 4.9 seconds, and the Trans Am was also faster than the 1987 Buick GNX's 4.7 seconds. However, the 1989 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 had it beat by 0.1 seconds. Still, the Trans Am was easily one of the fastest cars from the 1980s.