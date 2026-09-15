What Are The Biggest Differences Between Audi RS And S Models?

When it comes to cars, and German performance cars in particular, a simple letter — or a combination of letters — can have a whole lot of meaning. BMW is, of course, famous for its M performance brand, while Mercedes' AMG-branded vehicles bring an equal level of respect on the street and the race track. Then there's Audi, which offers performance models that use both S and RS designations.

In either case, an S- or RS-badged Audi will offer a significant performance boost over a base trim, including large increases in horsepower and drivetrain changes. The jump from an S model to a flagship RS model can be even more dramatic. In Audi terms, the "S" designation stands for "sport", while Audi's "RS" badge stands for RennSport — which means "racing sport" in German.

That clears up the branding differences, but the exact changes Audi makes between an S-badged model and an RS-badged one vary between vehicles. In many cases, RS-badged models don't just offer extra horsepower and higher-end performance hardware, but also larger and completely different engines.