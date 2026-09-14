What Are The Biggest Differences Between Grip Tires And Drift Tires?

If you never drive on the race track, you may only be familiar with well-known street-legal tires designed for everyday use. Different tire types like drift tires or performance grip models may not be on your radar. The difference between these kinds of tires comes down to traction.

Grip-focused performance tires are designed to keep traction during braking, accelerating, and cornering. This helps a vehicle stay stable and respond to inputs from the driver. The tire's design makes this possible using features like firmer sidewall construction, and a larger tread area contacting the road. In contrast, tires used for drifting are meant to give up some of that traction so the vehicle can slide, while still giving the driver control. Tires used for drifting can feature reinforced sidewalls as well, along with specialized rubber compounds. These compounds help the tire handle both the heat and forces generated by sliding.

Both kinds of tires can wear down faster than standard tires. As drift tires slide, it creates a tremendous friction and heat, and that can affect a tire much faster than the forces at play during normal street driving. Grip-focused performance tires also tend to wear faster than standard tires because performance tires are designed with a bigger focus on grip and handling than tread life.