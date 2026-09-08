4 Bosch Power Tools With Deep Discounts In September 2026
September looks to be a great month for Bosch fans. More specifically, fans of what Bosch makes beyond home appliances. The company's power tool line has a variety of nice discounts floating around out there, with many of the steepest price cuts only on sale through the end of the month. We scoured the listings across all the big Bosch retailers and found four of the best deals you can get this month.
From cutting tools to drills and drivers, there's definitely a nice little variety to the mix. Same goes for the actual percentage off: All in all, the discounts range from around one-third off the list price to more than half the original price. Adding it all up, these four deals come out to over $600 in total savings. Let's get into what's on sale, where to buy it, and how long you have left to shop before the tool goes back to being full price.
Bosch 18-volt reciprocating saw
From now until September 16, Lowe's has a Bosch 18-volt variable-speed cordless reciprocating saw at just $99. That's $60 off its original price of $159 for a total savings of over 35%. This 6.35-pound, 17.7-inch tool makes for a nice, manageable saw for work you just wouldn't comfortably be able to do with a larger saw. It has a 1-1/8-inch stroke and two available speed ranges at 2,400 and 2,700 strokes per minute.
For some extra convenience, the saw uses Bosch's Lockjaw system: a special feature that lets you do one-handed blade changes when your other hand is busy stabilizing material or holding the tool in place. Customers have rated it 4.5 out of 5 based on 136 reviews, saying it has super solid construction, a good amount of power, and pretty straightforward operation. That's across home improvement jobs, demolition work, even pruning tasks. Just be aware: the deal doesn't include a battery, so probably not the best entry point for someone not already invested in Bosch batteries. (Third-party adapter workarounds notwithstanding.)
Bosch 18-volt ProFactor SDS-Max rotary hammer kit
If you've got some heavy-duty work on the docket in the near future, CPO Outlet has a Bosch GBH18V-36C ProFactor rotary hammer kit discounted by 47%. That takes its $839 price tag down to $443.99, but only until they sell out. For $395 off, you get the 18-volt SDS-max rotary hammer, two 8 Ah Core18V batteries, a fast charger, a handle accessory, and a Bosch carrying case. It's a pretty exceptional deal, not to mention the highest dollar amount of savings of every tool on this list.
The rotary hammer itself is capable of both concrete drilling and chiseling. You get 5.2 foot-pounds of impact energy from the 13.4-pound, 18-inch tool. You also have KickBack Control, an anti-vibration system, reverse operation, and Vario-Lock for positioning the chisel at different working angles. There are also two distinct rotary-hammer and hammer-only modes to work with, plus connectivity through the cordless power tool brand's Toolbox App. (You just need the appropriate module to take advantage of that, which is sold separately.)
Bosch 18-volt cordless oscillating multi-tool
Narrowly beating out the rotary hammer for the steepest percent off, Lowe's has a Bosch 18-volt cordless brushless oscillating multi-tool six-piece kit for $109. That's cut down 52% from its original price of $229. The $120 discount ends September 30. For that $109 price, you also get a storage bag, a battery and charger, and a selection of blades to swap out based on the job. (Some customer reviews do say they wish there were even more blades to choose from, but alas.).
All in all, customers have it rated at 4.6 out of 5 based on 47 reviews total. They especially like the brushless motor, its strong battery life, and its tool-free StarlockPlus blade-changing system. Reviewers also have positive things to say about its low vibration, quiet operation, comfortable grip, and the built-in light. Considering it's barely more than a hundred bucks, it's hard to point to any one serious downside to the deal.
Bosch 18-volt compact brushless drill/driver
To round things out, Lowe's also has a Bosch GSR18V-400B12 compact brushless 1/2-inch drill/driver kit priced at $79 through September 16. With this, you're getting $40 off the original price of $119 for a total savings of over 30%. And unlike the reciprocating saw, you get a 2.0 Ah battery and an 18-volt charger along with a belt clip and carrying bag. (No tool-only stipulation to get this deal, even if it's not as dramatic a discount as that one.)
The drill uses a brushless motor and measures only 6.3 inches from head to end and weighs less than two pounds total. It also packs up to 400 inch-pounds of maximum torque, which is pretty impressive for the size. Lowe's customer reviews average out to a 4.7 out of 5 based on 92 total ratings. They say it's a great hybrid of torque, low weight, and ergonomics, and that it's good for everything from screwdriving to drilling harder materials. Some aren't totally happy with the carrying bag, but that's not anything against the tool or the battery.