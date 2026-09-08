4 Bosch Power Tools With Deep Discounts In September 2026

September looks to be a great month for Bosch fans. More specifically, fans of what Bosch makes beyond home appliances. The company's power tool line has a variety of nice discounts floating around out there, with many of the steepest price cuts only on sale through the end of the month. We scoured the listings across all the big Bosch retailers and found four of the best deals you can get this month.

From cutting tools to drills and drivers, there's definitely a nice little variety to the mix. Same goes for the actual percentage off: All in all, the discounts range from around one-third off the list price to more than half the original price. Adding it all up, these four deals come out to over $600 in total savings. Let's get into what's on sale, where to buy it, and how long you have left to shop before the tool goes back to being full price.