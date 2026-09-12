Which TV Brand Is Considered The Most Reliable In 2026?

Buying a new TV is a significant expense, so you'll want to ensure you're getting a set that will last. The overall consensus between user and professional reviews is that Sony TVs (which took the third slot in our ranking of major TV brands) tend to be the most reliable and long-lasting.

According to third-party research conducted by OfZen and Computing, Sony consistently demonstrates the best reliability amongst leading brands, with only about 3% of Sony models expected to develop problems in their first five years of ownership. That not only significantly outperforms most budget brands (which post nearly double that percentage), but it's also noticeably better than most of Sony's mainstream competitors. The site bases its conclusions on Consumer Reports data, as well as user and service industry data, including 10,000 owner reports.

Though a Samsung TV may be the best TV to buy in 2026, according to Consumer Reports, the brand tallied an 8% problem rate in OfZen's data, with LG coming in second behind Sony at 5%. Our sister site BGR's ranking of the most reliable smart TV brands has Sony in second place, just a hair behind the top choice, LG.