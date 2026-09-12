Which TV Brand Is Considered The Most Reliable In 2026?
Buying a new TV is a significant expense, so you'll want to ensure you're getting a set that will last. The overall consensus between user and professional reviews is that Sony TVs (which took the third slot in our ranking of major TV brands) tend to be the most reliable and long-lasting.
According to third-party research conducted by OfZen and Computing, Sony consistently demonstrates the best reliability amongst leading brands, with only about 3% of Sony models expected to develop problems in their first five years of ownership. That not only significantly outperforms most budget brands (which post nearly double that percentage), but it's also noticeably better than most of Sony's mainstream competitors. The site bases its conclusions on Consumer Reports data, as well as user and service industry data, including 10,000 owner reports.
Though a Samsung TV may be the best TV to buy in 2026, according to Consumer Reports, the brand tallied an 8% problem rate in OfZen's data, with LG coming in second behind Sony at 5%. Our sister site BGR's ranking of the most reliable smart TV brands has Sony in second place, just a hair behind the top choice, LG.
Real-world experience, testing, and user reviews
In RTings' exhaustive, three-year television longevity test, Sony performed very well. The test simulates around 10 years of usage across 100 TV models by looping repetitive, news-style content with static logos for up to 20 hours a day, all at maximum brightness. Sony's entrants exhibited exceptional chassis and panel durability, with its direct-backlit LED, Mini-LED, and premium OLED models outlasting its edge-lit counterparts from other brands. Unlike many of the budget brands examined in the test, Sony's panels avoided rapid backlight blowouts and optical layer warping.
There's also a Lifestory Research study from 2025 that surveyed over 6,000 American consumers to evaluate consumer perception and trust across major television brands. Sony landed the top spot, pulling down a Net Trust Quotient Score of 118.7. For context, that outranks other major TV manufacturers like Samsung (which scored a 116.5) and LG (at 107.5). Lifestory's research highlights that customers consistently view Sony as a premium, highly dependable choice, largely due to its long-standing reputation. People also respect the company's overall build quality.
User reviews of Sony sets frequently report running them for up to ten years without major hardware issues; sometimes up to two decades, though that kind of praise tends to be confined to older models. Buyers praise Sony's processing for making lower-resolution content look clean and keeping colors natural without having to lean into settings adjustments. Overall, you likely won't regret buying a Sony TV, but whether you land on a Sony set or another brand, be sure to consult our TV buying guide before committing to a purchase.