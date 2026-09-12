Should Solar Panels Be Flat Or Angled?

If you're considering installing solar panels to help protect the environment and serve your home's energy needs, you might also wonder whether they should be installed flat on a roof or at an angle. The short answer: It depends. Per the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE), consumer solar panels in the U.S. typically deliver the strongest results when installed on south-facing roofs with slopes that are between 15 and 40 degrees. Thus, the orientation of your solar panels will depend, in part, on the slope of your roof.

Be aware that the above angle recommendations apply specifically to homes in the U.S. The ideal tilt for a consumer solar panel is as close as possible to whatever the local latitude is. In the U.S., that means a slope or angle between 15 and 40 degrees is usually best, but the superior angle will likely be different in other parts of the world.

Naturally, you should always familiarize yourself with the different types of consumer solar panels beforehand to get a sense of your options. It's also important to understand some basics regarding how proper installation can optimize the power production of your solar panels. Although a professional installer should know how to effectively position them, it's beneficial if you also have a rudimentary understanding of the process.