Only One Ford Mustang Works As A Good Family Vehicle

Ford describes the Mustang Mach-E as, "The sleek EV SUV with plenty of space in the rear," adding that it's "a thrilling ride for you and your family." That's not really true of its gas-powered stablemates. Compared to Mustangs of yore, the 2026 hardtop versions offer pretty restricted legroom (29 inches) and headroom (34.8 inches).

That's less of an issue if your child is old enough to buckle themselves in, but young enough not to need the horizontal or vertical space. However, if you've got a lanky teen, cramming them into the back of any Mustang that isn't the Mach-E isn't going to earn you any goodwill. By comparison, the Mach-E offers a more forgiving 38.1 and 38.2 inches of legroom and headroom respectively.

Then there's the matter of fuel consumption. Aside from the 2.3 EcoBoost, all of the gas-powered Mustangs are thirsty beasts with V8 engines, and a Mustang in the stop-start traffic of the school drop-off line is a Mustang at its worst — fuel gauge dropping, engine whimpering as it inches interminably forward, cowed and neutered, not to mention the noise as well. Mustangs are built for the open road, the winding mountainous pass, or the track, where they can roar and rage with carefree abandon, as their designers intended.

If the rumors of a four-door gas-powered Mustang come to fruition, we may have to revisit this story, but as it stands, a two-door Mustang with an EcoBoost or a V8 isn't especially usable as a family car, and it will likely offset any pleasure you get from driving it with the friction it introduces into most other aspects of ferrying your family around.