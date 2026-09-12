Only One Ford Mustang Works As A Good Family Vehicle
The Ford Mustang is a legendary car. It's eye-catching, incredibly fun to drive, and — although, technically a two-door muscle car – it's the closest thing to a sedan Ford still offers in the U.S. But is it any good as a family car? Or is trying to convince your significant other it's respectable trunk space makes it ideal for the daily school run a fool's errand? Well, there are a number of practicalities to consider, and the prancing pony's suitability for hauling the family largely depends on which drivetrain and model you choose, and the composition and age of your family members.
The most family friendly Mustang is the all-electric Mach-E, for one simple reason; it's a crossover with four doors, unlike its combustion stablemates with two doors. That makes getting children's car seats and children, or gramps and grandma, in and out of the rear seats infinitely easier. Of course, not all Mustangs are created equal. If you opt for a soft top, getting an infant seat in or out with the top down is a cinch, but that's only workable if you live in a temperate climate. No one wants to risk frostbite every time they have to get junior in or out of the car.
Only the Mach-E has rear legroom worth mentioning
Ford describes the Mustang Mach-E as, "The sleek EV SUV with plenty of space in the rear," adding that it's "a thrilling ride for you and your family." That's not really true of its gas-powered stablemates. Compared to Mustangs of yore, the 2026 hardtop versions offer pretty restricted legroom (29 inches) and headroom (34.8 inches).
That's less of an issue if your child is old enough to buckle themselves in, but young enough not to need the horizontal or vertical space. However, if you've got a lanky teen, cramming them into the back of any Mustang that isn't the Mach-E isn't going to earn you any goodwill. By comparison, the Mach-E offers a more forgiving 38.1 and 38.2 inches of legroom and headroom respectively.
Then there's the matter of fuel consumption. Aside from the 2.3 EcoBoost, all of the gas-powered Mustangs are thirsty beasts with V8 engines, and a Mustang in the stop-start traffic of the school drop-off line is a Mustang at its worst — fuel gauge dropping, engine whimpering as it inches interminably forward, cowed and neutered, not to mention the noise as well. Mustangs are built for the open road, the winding mountainous pass, or the track, where they can roar and rage with carefree abandon, as their designers intended.
If the rumors of a four-door gas-powered Mustang come to fruition, we may have to revisit this story, but as it stands, a two-door Mustang with an EcoBoost or a V8 isn't especially usable as a family car, and it will likely offset any pleasure you get from driving it with the friction it introduces into most other aspects of ferrying your family around.