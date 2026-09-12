What Is An Oil Filter Bypass And Does Your Diesel Car Need One?

An oil filter is designed to catch all that soot and debris that accumulates in engine oil over time. This soda-can-like component contains a pleated sheet with pores small enough to trap the debris while letting the cleaned-up oil pass through.

There's a limit to how small those pores can get, though. If they get too small, they could obstruct the oil from passing through the filter fast enough. That's why a standard filter catches particles reliably down to roughly 15 microns. That's pretty much microscopic, and yet it's not small enough, since it's well documented that around 95% of the debris flowing through the oil is actually smaller than 10 microns.

That's where an aftermarket bypass oil filter comes in. This is a second filter you can attach alongside the standard filter and is far denser than the standard one. Do note that this is not to be confused with an oil filter bypass, which is a separate component almost every car comes preinstalled with — its job is to act as a bypass for the oil should the filter clog. The bypass oil filter, meanwhile, helps catch that much smaller debris the main filter fails to catch. If you're wondering whether your diesel car truly needs this, well, your car doesn't come with one and does just fine without it, so it's more of an upgrade than something essential.