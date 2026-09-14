15 Auto Service Brands That Are Owned By Mavis Tire
Many people don't realize that the tire market is highly concentrated. For example, in our article on the real owners behind America's major tire brands, we revealed that many of the most notable names, like Michelin and Goodyear, actually have dozens of subsidiaries.
The auto service industry is also more concentrated than you'd perhaps ever realize. For example, a major player in the space that the public doesn't pay much heed to is Mavis Tire — a somewhat recognizable name headquartered in White Plains, New York. This tire company actually owns over 15 individual car and auto service garages around the country, including some of the most notable names in the industry.
There is a good chance that your last oil change didn't come from the independent, mom-and-pop shop you thought was local to your city or state. The sign may carry a regional name or even the founder's surname, suggesting a business that has served the area since your grandparents' days. And perhaps it once did. Increasingly, however, these "local" storefronts are owned by sprawling corporate parents that drivers have never heard of.
For example, over the past decade, Mavis Tire has gone on an acquisition spree, quietly hoovering up regional garage chains without anyone realizing it. Here are 15 auto service brands owned by Mavis Tire, now the largest tire retail chain in America.
Cole Muffler and Brakes Plus
Cole Muffler was one of Mavis Tire's earliest acquisitions. Though Mavis dates to the mid-20th century, the company as we know it today was incorporated in the 1970s. The notable purchase of Cole Muffler, a chain of car service garages and tire malls, occurred some four decades later, when Mavis bought the company in 2008. Upon signing the agreement, Cole Muffler had 47 stores, most of which were in New York State.
This acquisition was notably large, bringing the Mavis store count to triple digits. Also, this purchase was a strategic power play, as the company acquired one of its biggest competitors. Another flurry of mergers and acquisitions came in 2018.
Mavis Tire merged with Brakes Plus, which was an up-and-coming auto garage chain in the U.S., though it wasn't very large. Mavis would also begin another merger with Express Oil and buy out DeKalb Tire and Kauffman Tire in the same year, which we'll cover next.
DeKalb Tire, Kauffman Tire and Express Oil
In 2018, Mavis Tire acquired several auto service/tire centers, beginning with six DeKalb Tire locations in the South. Later in the year, Mavis acquired all 11 Sun Tires stores and an additional 69 stores from Kauffman Tire.
After a deal with the Express Oil Change chain, the Mavis Family storefront count rose to over 800 in 2018, and added at least another 600 stores between 2020 and 2023. Savannah Tire, the only other notable name in that merger, was part of the Express Oil group and thus fell under the Mavis Tire banner afterward. Other companies that came under the Mavis umbrella as part of the same deal included Trax Tire, Tire Engineers, and Upton Tire, among others.
Melvin's and Jack Williams
With only five stores under its banner, Melvin's Tire Pros & Auto Service Centers was not an industry giant. Yet this did not stop the ever-hungry Mavis Tire Group from acquiring the small outfit in mid-2022. Jim Melvin founded the company in the mid-1970s, and Melvin's is a prime example of an auto service center that ostensibly remains founder-owned. At the time of the acquisition, this purchase gave Mavis Tire somewhere between 1,400 and 1,600 stores across the U.S.
In 2022, Mavis Tire acquired Jack Williams, an auto garage and tire retailing business founded in the late 1920s. Almost 40 Jack Williams storefronts would fall under the Mavis Tire umbrella, along with 11 warehouses. With access to Mavis Tire's inventory, Jack Williams now carries most major tire brands.
STS Tire, Tire Kingdom, and NTB Tire and Service Centers
Mavis Tire has owned Somerset Tire Service (STS Tire) since 2015. The acquisition nearly doubled Mavis Tire's store count, taking the company from 167 to 324 retail storefronts nationwide. At the time of writing, STS Tire sells tires for almost any passenger vehicle class you can think of, in addition to all the standard servicing offerings, such as wheel rotations and oil changes, among other things.
NTB Tire and Service Centers is another massive, nationwide chain that Mavis Tire acquired in two stages from the TBC Corporation: 112 NTB Tire and Service Centers in 2020, and 595 NTB tire stores in 2023. Mavis Tire now owns the entire NTB Tire brand. The 2023 deal also included 203 Tire Kingdom stores.
Action Gator and Tuffy
In 2021, Mavis Tire acquired 165 locations from Tuffy Tire and Auto Service. The deal concluded toward the end of 2021, and the combined Mavis-Tuffy entity managed over 1,200 storefronts across the U.S.
The following year, Mavis Tire acquired Action Gator, a tire store chain based in Florida. Mavis bought 25 locations, of which 19 were customer-facing. The deal also included one commercial distribution center. The financial terms of the Action Gator deal remain private.
Town Fair Tire
Towards the end of 2020, Town Fair Tire — which we would say is one of the most recognizable auto service chains on this list — announced intentions of merging with the Mavis Tire group. Town Fair Tire had approximately 100 store locations, while Mavis Tire had around 1,000. Post-merger, it was decided that although the two brands (Mavis and Town Fair Tire) were now part of a single entity, both would continue to operate somewhat independently.
Town Fair Tire continued to have its HQ in Connecticut, while Mavis remained in its White Plains, NY, offices. Town Fair Tire carries many of the brands we consider to be among the best budget-friendly alternatives to Michelin Tires. It was clear that Mavis Tire had progressed far beyond acquiring small five-to-six-store mom-and-pop outfits and was now routinely buying up other massive corporate chains.
Midas Tire and Pep Boys
Mavis Tire acquired Midas Tire in mid-2025. The deal brought more than 1,200 storefronts across America under Mavis Tire's control. As a matter of fact, Midas Tire was owned by the same company— TBC Corporation — that used to own NTB Tire, which Mavis also acquired. In August, 2026, Mavis Tire also completed its acquisition of Pep Boys.
For the unfamiliar, Pep Boys is one of the most famous tire-and-auto-service center chains, with its iconic red-and-white logo. The deal for Pep Boys was valued (reportedly) at north of $700 million, which isn't exactly chump change. It seems that Mavis Tire's appetite for devouring smaller brands and adding to its portfolio won't subside anytime soon.