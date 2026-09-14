15 Auto Service Brands That Are Owned By Mavis Tire

Many people don't realize that the tire market is highly concentrated. For example, in our article on the real owners behind America's major tire brands, we revealed that many of the most notable names, like Michelin and Goodyear, actually have dozens of subsidiaries.

The auto service industry is also more concentrated than you'd perhaps ever realize. For example, a major player in the space that the public doesn't pay much heed to is Mavis Tire — a somewhat recognizable name headquartered in White Plains, New York. This tire company actually owns over 15 individual car and auto service garages around the country, including some of the most notable names in the industry.

There is a good chance that your last oil change didn't come from the independent, mom-and-pop shop you thought was local to your city or state. The sign may carry a regional name or even the founder's surname, suggesting a business that has served the area since your grandparents' days. And perhaps it once did. Increasingly, however, these "local" storefronts are owned by sprawling corporate parents that drivers have never heard of.

For example, over the past decade, Mavis Tire has gone on an acquisition spree, quietly hoovering up regional garage chains without anyone realizing it. Here are 15 auto service brands owned by Mavis Tire, now the largest tire retail chain in America.