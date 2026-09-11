Why Do Some Trailer Hitches Have Three Balls?
There's a simple answer to why some trailer hitches have three balls — it's because there are three different hitch sizes. Having this type of hitch gives you the assurance that you'll always have the right hitch ball for the trailer you're hooking it up to, especially if it's not a standard tow ball hitch. These are also known as tri-ball hitches.
Let's start with the three different size balls that come in every tri-ball hitch. These are the 1 7/8-inch size, the two-inch size, and the 2 5/16-inch size. The tri-ball hitch has all three on board at all times. All you have to do is rotate the tri-ball hitch so that the correct ball for the trailer at hand is facing up vertically. The great benefit of the tri-ball hitch is that you will always have the right ball size for whatever you need to tow behind you. With a tri-ball hitch, one hitch does it all — there's no need to have a separate ball on hand for each size of trailer.
A tri-ball hitch is a great choice if you work in a profession where you must tow several different trailers in the course of a single day. These are an excellent option for lawncare professionals and contractors. Most of these tri-ball hitches are designed to tow heavy items, so they can handle industrial and agricultural equipment, RVs, and boats. Always check the hitch's tongue weight rating and its maximum towing capacity to be sure it's right for your particular rig and what you tow.
What else should you know about three-ball hitches?
An important thing to know about trailers is not just that they use different-sized balls and hitches. Trailers also come in different heights in terms of where their hitches sit, so you may want to get an adjustable tri-ball hitch, also known as an adjustable drop hitch.
The adjustable tri-ball hitch, shown above, permits a range of vertical adjustment that will compensate for the varying heights of the trailers you need to tow. This promotes level towing which keeps your trailer parallel to the road surface, minimizing swaying of the trailer while achieving better weight distribution, which leads to a safer tow. Once you have a tri-ball hitch that is adjustable for height, your tow vehicle will possess a complete solution for any size hitch and any trailer height you may encounter. Of course, if you are towing a trailer that uses a fifth wheel, this is an issue you need not be concerned with.
So a tri-ball hitch is a great idea for most people who tow more than one specific type of trailer behind their vehicles. It provides every size ball that you are likely to need, all in one compact package. And if you make your hitch an adjustable one, you will never again need to worry about not being able to tow a trailer in anything but the proper, safe, level fashion. Be aware that this only applies in the U.S. and Canada – if you happen to reside in Europe, European tow hitches are different in more ways than you think.