Why Do Some Trailer Hitches Have Three Balls?

There's a simple answer to why some trailer hitches have three balls — it's because there are three different hitch sizes. Having this type of hitch gives you the assurance that you'll always have the right hitch ball for the trailer you're hooking it up to, especially if it's not a standard tow ball hitch. These are also known as tri-ball hitches.

Let's start with the three different size balls that come in every tri-ball hitch. These are the 1 7/8-inch size, the two-inch size, and the 2 5/16-inch size. The tri-ball hitch has all three on board at all times. All you have to do is rotate the tri-ball hitch so that the correct ball for the trailer at hand is facing up vertically. The great benefit of the tri-ball hitch is that you will always have the right ball size for whatever you need to tow behind you. With a tri-ball hitch, one hitch does it all — there's no need to have a separate ball on hand for each size of trailer.

A tri-ball hitch is a great choice if you work in a profession where you must tow several different trailers in the course of a single day. These are an excellent option for lawncare professionals and contractors. Most of these tri-ball hitches are designed to tow heavy items, so they can handle industrial and agricultural equipment, RVs, and boats. Always check the hitch's tongue weight rating and its maximum towing capacity to be sure it's right for your particular rig and what you tow.