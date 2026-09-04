Sony Could Get $500 Million In Tariff Refunds (And PS5 Owners Won't Get A Cut)

Americans are quickly learning that, despite paying more for everything, from furniture to electronics, most companies have no plans to return any tariff refunds back to consumers. Now, Sony has jumped into the ring to do the same, but with more than $500 million in refunds. If you're wondering how Sony can justify not passing along tariff refunds to its customers, it's simple: Free will, or rather, the company essentially claims no one was forced to buy a PS5 after it raised prices, so it's under no obligation to share any tariffs refunds with you.

Sony isn't the first company to decide to keep the money for itself. In August, Costco stated it would return tariff refunds to members, but later clarified that those so-called refunds will be in the form of lower prices on some products. Wal-Mart reportedly plans to do the same. Meanwhile, Nintendo received a $300 million tariff refund and is also fighting a lawsuit from consumers expecting a rebate, and Apple plans to reinvest its refunds into manufacturing and innovation.

To recap the PS5's price changes, about a year ago, Sony raised the price of its popular consoles by $50, then raised prices again in early 2026, this time by $100. The disc edition, which used to cost $500, now costs $649.99, while the digital edition, which was $450 before tariffs, is now $600. The PS5 Pro is now a whopping $899.99.